Lagos APC hails 2027 take-off of proposed Epe airport

Party credits Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu administrations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the proposed commencement of construction of the Epe International Airport in 2027, describing the project as a major step towards transforming the Lekki-Epe corridor into an economic hub.

The party said the project reflected years of planning and infrastructure development across successive administrations in Lagos State.

The Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, stated this in a statement on Friday, following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s announcement at the Lagos East APC governorship election campaign flag-off in Epe on Thursday.

According to Oladejo, the Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, also confirmed that the current administration had advanced the necessary groundwork and documentation for the proposed aviation project.

The party said the airport initiative was the outcome of strategic planning and continuity in governance rather than the achievement of a single administration.

Tracing the project’s background, the APC credited President Bola Tinubu, who governed Lagos State before becoming president, with laying the initial development blueprint for the eastern axis, including the framework for the Lekki Free Trade Zone and land allocation for the Dangote Refinery.

It also recognised former Governor Babatunde Fashola for expanding infrastructure and connectivity in the region, while former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was credited with advancing preparatory initiatives and integrating the proposed airport into the broader Epe development master plan.

Oladejo said Sanwo-Olu’s administration had built on those foundations through major infrastructure projects, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Lagos Coastal Road.

He described the proposed airport as a key component of an interconnected industrial, maritime and logistics network expected to support international trade, tourism and job creation.

The party said the assurances by Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat at the Epe rally reinforced the importance of continuity in governance and the determination to move the project from planning to implementation.

“For President Tinubu, it would undoubtedly be a moment of immense personal satisfaction to witness the completion and commissioning of an economic vision whose foundations were laid under his leadership as Governor of Lagos State,” the statement said.

The APC also suggested that naming the airport after Tinubu would be an enduring tribute to his contributions to Lagos State’s development.

It said the proposed airport represented an opportunity to open a new economic chapter for Epe Division, noting that the area was gradually emerging as a destination for industrial investment, international commerce, logistics, aviation and tourism.

The party, however, said government must ensure that the investments translated into tangible benefits for host communities through employment, improved infrastructure, business opportunities, skills development and inclusive economic growth.

It added that the development of Epe and the wider Lagos East axis would feature prominently in public discussions about governance and the state’s future as the 2027 elections approach.

The APC said successive administrations had demonstrated the importance of institutional continuity, arguing that meaningful development required governments to build on existing foundations rather than abandon previous initiatives.

It commended Tinubu for the original vision, Fashola and Ambode for their contributions, and Sanwo-Olu for advancing the development agenda and providing renewed assurances on the proposed airport.

The party also acknowledged Hamzat’s commitment to sustaining the development trajectory.

“The story of Epe is ultimately a story of vision, continuity and transformation. From Tinubu’s original blueprint through Fashola’s and Ambode’s contributions to Sanwo-Olu’s ongoing interventions, a new economic future is taking shape,” the statement added.