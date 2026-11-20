By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse over his recent media interviews concerning President Bola Tinubu’s academic history.

The party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said Pearse’s comments had revisited issues surrounding the President’s academic records, which he noted had been addressed through institutional confirmations and judicial proceedings.

In a statement, the APC said it considered it necessary to respond to the comments, citing what it described as repeated claims about Tinubu’s academic qualifications.

The party questioned Pearse’s account of his association with Chicago State University, stating that he reportedly worked at the institution between 1985 and 1990, while Tinubu’s academic records indicated that he attended the university between 1977 and 1979.

It argued that Pearse’s period of association with the institution came several years after Tinubu’s reported graduation, raising questions about the basis of his comments on the President’s academic history.

The APC also cited Chicago State University’s confirmation of Tinubu’s attendance and graduation in 1979.

It recalled that the university’s Registrar, Caleb Westberg, testified under oath in October 2023 that the institution’s official records showed that Tinubu graduated on June 22, 1979, with a degree in Business Administration.

According to the party, the confirmation was contained in official university records and sworn testimony presented during legal proceedings initiated by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The APC maintained that discussions about the President’s academic history should take account of the university’s official records and relevant judicial proceedings.

It also noted that legal challenges relating to Tinubu’s election had been determined by the courts, urging public commentators to focus on issues affecting Nigerians rather than repeatedly revisiting concluded disputes.

The party said the 2027 general election should be centred on policy ideas, governance performance and the choices of the electorate.

It urged Pearse to direct his contributions to national development and issues of public interest.