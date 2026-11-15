Lagos APC faults Obi, NDC over singing old national anthem

…Questions opposition’s focus on national development

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has criticised former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and members of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, over their singing of Nigeria’s former national anthem at a recent town hall meeting.

The party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, who reacted to the development, described the action as political theatrics and nostalgia rather than a focus on national development.

Oladejo argued that national symbols should not be used selectively for partisan purposes, noting that Nigeria adopted its current national anthem through a lawful process.

He said the incident reflected what he described as a pattern in which Obi’s public conduct appeared influenced by the immediate sentiments of his political audience.

According to him, aspiring to lead a country of more than 200 million people requires independent judgment, intellectual discipline and respect for established national institutions.

“A president must possess the temperament to listen to his supporters without becoming captive to their sentiments,” Oladejo said, adding that leadership required providing direction even when it differed from the immediate expectations of supporters.

The APC spokesman also questioned the consistency of Obi’s political alignments and policy agenda, citing reports that the former Anambra governor had described his current presidential ambition as a “valedictory shot” at the presidency.

He maintained that the office of the president required a clear and implementable development programme rather than symbolic gestures.

Addressing the NDC, Oladejo said political parties were expected to present credible policy alternatives and provide clear direction on governance rather than operate as what he described as “cultural nostalgia clubs.”

He argued that singing the former national anthem would not address pressing national challenges, including unemployment, insecurity, infrastructure deficits and economic hardship.

The Lagos APC urged Nigerians to scrutinise the policy positions, consistency and respect for national institutions demonstrated by those seeking political leadership, while reaffirming its commitment to what it described as forward-looking governance.