Lagos APC condemns attack on NDC members, denies involvement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the reported attack on members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ikeja, while dismissing allegations linking the ruling party to the incident.

Reacting to the reported disruption of an NDC political gathering on Thursday, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, described the allegation as baseless and challenged the opposition party to present any credible evidence to security agencies rather than make public insinuations.

In a statement, Oladejo said the allegation was an attempt to drag the APC into an incident without credible evidence linking the party to the disruption.

“We consider this allegation not only reckless, baseless and irresponsible but also a desperate attempt to drag Lagos APC into an incident for which the accusers have presented no credible evidence linking the ruling party,” he stated.

The party noted that the alleged incident in Ikeja coincided with the official flag-off of its 2027 general election campaign in Epe, where its leadership, elected officials and stakeholders were mobilised.

According to the spokesman, the APC could not have abandoned a major statewide political engagement to interfere with an opposition event.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Lagos APC categorically rejects any insinuation of involvement, direct or indirect, in the alleged disruption of the said political gathering. We have neither sponsored, encouraged nor participated in any act capable of undermining the constitutional rights of any political party or group to assemble, deliberate and canvass for political support,” he said.

Oladejo maintained that the APC’s position as the governing party in Lagos did not make it responsible for every breach of public order in the state.

He described the accusation as “a lazy political reflex that substitutes propaganda for investigation and blame-shifting for accountability.”

The APC spokesman urged the NDC to submit any credible evidence linking individuals or groups to the incident to the appropriate security agencies.

“If the NDC has credible evidence linking any individual or group to the incident, the appropriate course is to present such evidence to the relevant security agencies and allow the law to take its course. Serious criminal allegations should not be established through social media insinuations, emotional outbursts or politically convenient narratives,” he said.

While reiterating the party’s commitment to peaceful and issue-based campaigns, Oladejo also expressed concern over what he described as incessant threats by opposition political elements to unleash violence.

He called on the Lagos State Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the incident and take steps to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“Political ambition is not a licence for lawlessness. Opposition politics must not become an excuse for the normalisation of intimidation, disorder and the subversion of democratic institutions,” he stated.

Oladejo advised the NDC to “stop looking for convenient scapegoats and take responsibility for its own political environment.”