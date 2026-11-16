Labour Party betrayed me, says ex-Obi ally backing Tinubu

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — A former ally of Peter Obi and former National Youth Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, has declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, citing the lingering leadership crisis in the opposition party.

Ahanotu, who said he had joined forces with the City Boy Movement, disclosed that he was mobilising Nigerian youths to support Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Monday, he said his decision followed consultations with youth leaders across the country, who mandated him to engage the President’s support group and galvanise support for his re-election.

He said the youth leaders represented structures across the 774 local government areas and believed the prolonged crisis in the Labour Party had made it necessary to explore alternative political alignments.

“We are currently partnering to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

Rejecting allegations that he had betrayed the Labour Party, Ahanotu said he joined the party in 2016 after studying the manifestos of various political parties and devoted 10 years of his political career to building it.

He recalled serving as ward secretary in Kabusa Ward, Abuja Municipal Area Council; local government secretary; director of Information and Communication Technology; and later contesting for the House of Representatives under the party in 2019.

He also said he served as deputy national secretary following the party’s 2019 convention in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, before being appointed acting National Youth Leader in 2022.

Ahanotu said he actively campaigned for Obi during the 2023 presidential election, mobilising young Nigerians to support the former Anambra State governor’s presidential ambition.

“I can’t say I have betrayed anybody. I’d rather say that the party has betrayed me because the party I’ve worked for, the party I gave all, I gave 10 years to the Labour Party,” he said.

He blamed the prolonged leadership dispute in the party for his decision, arguing that the crisis had created uncertainty and frustrated the political aspirations of longstanding members.

Explaining why he preferred Tinubu to Obi ahead of the 2027 election, Ahanotu said Nigeria’s political realities had changed since the last general election.

He said his decision followed an assessment of Tinubu’s political experience, leadership record and economic policies.

Ahanotu described the President’s record in human capital development as outstanding, citing the number of individuals who served under him as governor of Lagos State and later rose to prominent positions in government and public service.

On the economy, he defended the removal of petrol subsidy, acknowledging that the policy had imposed significant hardship on Nigerians but arguing that it was necessary to address structural weaknesses and revenue leakages.

He also cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as an intervention capable of expanding access to tertiary education for students from low-income households.

According to him, the administration’s economic reforms, taxation policies and efforts to block revenue leakages would strengthen the economy in the long run.

While acknowledging the hardship caused by the reforms, he maintained that the country was on the right path towards economic recovery.

“As a development economist that I am, when you look at it in the long run, you see that we are on track to getting things correct,” he said.

Ahanotu urged Nigerian youths to support Tinubu’s re-election, insisting that the President had demonstrated commitment to youth development and the grooming of future leaders.

“I believe beyond all reasonable doubts that I’m encouraging Nigerian youth to join me to return him as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2027,” he added.