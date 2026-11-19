Late Ugboaja

*As Ajaero, Otti, others bid farewell to Ugboaja

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Steve Oko

From a solemn evening of solidarity in the United States, to the Day of Tributes in Abuja, and from the Service of Songs in Lagos to the funeral service and interment in Abia, the consensus was the same: Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja, the late General-Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), was a rare breed of labour leader whose influence transcended the workplace.

He moved in the corridors of power, interacted with presidents and influential political figures, and served on national and international platforms, yet his heart remained firmly with ordinary Nigerian workers and the downtrodden.

For Ugboaja, power was never an excuse to abandon the masses, while influence was meaningful only when deployed in the service of humanity. That philosophy defined his more than three decades in the labour movement and earned him a reputation as a fearless defender of workers’ rights.

But on Saturday, November 14, the voice that once spoke boldly for the voiceless fell silent forever.

As family members, labour leaders, government officials, political associates and sympathisers gathered in his Nkpa community, Abia State, to bid him a final farewell, tears mingled with tributes to a man whom NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, described as more than a friend and brother, but someone in whom he found a part of himself.

At 60, Ugboaja’s death ended a remarkable journey, but the tributes at his burial underscored a legacy of courage, loyalty, selflessness and unwavering commitment to social justice.

Emotional farewell

For Ajaero, losing Ugboaja went beyond the death of a fellow labour leader. It was the loss of a trusted confidant, comrade-in-arms and a man with whom he shared nearly three decades of friendship, professional engagement and ideological struggles.

Speaking in an emotional tribute at the burial, the NLC president admitted that he might not be the best person to speak about the deceased because of the depth of their relationship.

“Ugboaja was not just a friend. I don’t know how else to describe him. He was more than a brother. We shared the same fate. We are brothers in Christ and comrades in this family. We shared secrets. I found in him part of me,” Ajaero said.

His words offered a glimpse into a relationship that transcended organised labour, becoming a deep personal bond built on trust, shared experiences and common convictions.

Ajaero described his late friend as a perfect gentleman, dependable, courageous and one of the finest personalities in the labour movement

Perhaps the most striking aspect of Ugboaja’s character, according to him, was his ability to maintain relationships with the powerful without compromising his loyalty to ordinary Nigerians.

He recalled that the late labour leader knew influential personalities, including successive presidents and members of presidential committees, yet remained committed to defending the interests of the masses.

“He knows the high and the mighty, yet he tilts towards the masses. If you have the most difficult assignment, give it to him to deliver. He doesn’t mince words in calling a spade a spade,” he said.

It was a defining attribute that repeatedly emerged in the testimonies of those who encountered Ugboaja in his union activities and public engagements.

Regional Programme Director of the Solidarity Centre, Christopher Johnson, described Ugboaja as an exceptional organiser and passionate defender of workers’ rights.

Johnson, whose organisation is affiliated with the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations, said Ugboaja had a rare ability to communicate labour issues to diverse audiences, making trade unionism relevant to everyone.

He said the deceased defended workers in Nigeria, Africa and across the world, adding that his contributions would be difficult to replace.

Teacher of union administration

Beyond his public profile, Ugboaja’s influence was equally felt within the internal structures of the NLC.

Assistant General Secretary of the Congress and Secretary of the burial committee, Comrade Chris Onyeka, described him as a friend, brother and boss whose professional influence profoundly shaped his understanding of trade union administration

One of the most important lessons Onyeka said he learnt from Ugboaja was the need to protect union institutions above individual interests.

According to him, the late NLC scribe consistently emphasised the supremacy of union organs and the importance of safeguarding institutional structures to protect workers’ interest

For Ugboaja, a strong and independent union was indispensable to defending workers’ rights

Onyeka also recalled the painful experience of watching his condition deteriorate, describing it as a sobering reminder of human helplessness in the face of death.

He said Ugboaja’s legacy extended beyond the policies he helped formulate and industrial disputes he participated in to include the values and professional principles he passed on to younger union administrators

The National President of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Comrade Christopher Elemuwa, also described Ugboaja as a valuable asset to the labour movement and a loyal friend who supported him during his election as association president in 2023.

Elemuwa recalled that Ugboaja stood by him throughout the election, adding that he was among those who received his remains at the airport. He attended the burial alongside union leaders from Rivers, Delta, Kogi and other states.

Abia’s historic son

While the burial brought together people whose relationships with Ugboaja were shaped by years of friendship and labour activism, the emotional farewell had begun a day earlier with a Night of Tributes organised by the Abia State Government in Umuahia.

Governor Alex Otti, who led the tributes, described the death of the NLC scribe as painful but said his contributions to the labour movement and society would remain an enduring legacy.

Otti particularly celebrated Ugboaja’s emergence as the first and only indigene of Abia State to occupy the position of NLC General Secretary among the five persons who had held the office.

“Out of the five General Secretaries of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Emmanuel Ugboaja was the only one from Abia State.

“He was the first NLC General Secretary from our state, and that is a significant achievement,” the governor said.

While colleagues remembered Ugboaja as a formidable labour strategist, his family recalled a different but equally remarkable side of him.

His son, Emmanuel Ugboaja Jnr., remembered his father as a disciplined man who understood the importance of balancing professional responsibilities with family life and recreation.

He said the values of discipline, focus, hard work and determination consistently instilled by his father had become enduring lessons for him and his siblings.

He also recalled his father’s generosity and selflessness, particularly his commitment to helping others.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his younger brother, Patrick Ugboaja, described him as an exceptional individual whose life was defined by service, sacrifice and concern for humanity.

“I have always looked up to him for direction. He was one person who had an answer to almost everything. When this happened, I looked around and wondered what he would have advised me to do,” he said.

Patrick said his brother fought for the oppressed and touched countless lives in Nigeria and beyond.

Community loses worthy son

In Nkpa, where Ugboaja was laid to rest, his death represented the loss of a son whose accomplishments had brought recognition to his community.

The traditional ruler of the community, HRH P.C. Onyegbu, described him as a worthy son who distinguished himself through service to the nation and his people.

He lamented that the community had lost a committed son at a time when he still had much to offer, but expressed satisfaction that Ugboaja had made meaningful contributions to society during his lifetime.

Final lesson

Perhaps the most profound message from the tributes came from the officiating preacher, Very Rev. Dr Emmanuel Chukwuma, whose sermon at the Night of Tributes was titled, “Before the Translation: What Will Be Your Testimony?”

Drawing from Hebrews 11:5, the cleric challenged the congregation to live purposeful lives and ensure that their time on earth produced positive testimonies.

At the burial, the preacher reminded Nigerians that death was inevitable, irrespective of wealth, political influence, academic qualifications or social standing.

He urged political leaders, public office holders, professionals and ordinary citizens to build enduring legacies through justice, forgiveness, humility and service to humanity.

The message captured a central lesson of Ugboaja’s life: positions, titles and influence eventually

fade, but the impact made on other people endures.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Uko Nkole; NUJ National Treasurer, Victor Ndukwe; and several labour leaders and trade unionists from across the country were among those who attended the burial.

Life devoted to working class

Born in Nkpa community, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, Ugboaja was a lawyer and veteran trade unionist whose career spanned more than 30 years.

A 1987 Law graduate of the University of Calabar, he joined the labour movement in 1993 and steadily built a reputation as an experienced organiser, administrator and advocate of workers’ rights.

Between 2000 and 2005, he served as General Secretary of the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE).

He subsequently joined the NLC, where he served as Head of Administration and later Head of Organising and Industrial Relations.

On August 21, 2019, he attained the pinnacle of his union career when the NLC National Executive Council unanimously appointed him General Secretary.

The position placed him at the centre of national labour administration, industrial relations and negotiations involving workers, employers and government.

Ugboaja participated in the 2005 Political and Constitutional Reform Conference and the 2014 National Conference, contributing to national discussions on governance and constitutional reforms.

He also served as Coordinator of Advocacy and Mobilisation at the Alliance for Credible Elections, contributing to electoral reform advocacy ahead of the 2011 general elections.

Internationally, he held several positions within the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) family and represented West African trade unions in the Commonwealth Trade Unions.

His areas of expertise included trade union organising, collective bargaining, industrial relations, workers’ rights, social inclusion and good governance.

As mourners dispersed from Nkpa, the tributes left a common message: Ugboaja’s departure had created a vacuum in the labour movement, but his ideals must not be buried with him.

He knew the powerful but never forgot the powerless. He occupied influential positions but remained committed to the ordinary worker. He operated on national and international platforms yet retained a deep attachment to his family, community and roots.

At 60, a labour warrior had fallen. But for those who knew him, worked with him and benefited from his struggles, the real measure of his life would not be found in the offices he occupied or the titles he held, but in the countless lives he touched and the struggle he left for others to continue.

Vanguard News