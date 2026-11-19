By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kwara South in the 2027 general election, Prince Olalekan Adewoye, has expressed confidence in his ability to represent the people of the district effectively, saying his business experience and grassroots interventions have prepared him for public service.

Adewoye said his conviction was anchored on more than three decades of experience in business, philanthropic activities and commitment to grassroots development.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, the industrialist said he was passionate about translating his private-sector experience into public service, despite not having previously held an elective position or served as a political appointee.

Addressing concerns about his lack of political experience and the challenge posed by established opposition politicians, Adewoye said he was confident of earning the support of voters.

“I am convinced of my capacity and believe I have what it takes to represent the people effectively,” he said.

He argued that voters should assess candidates based on their records, capacity and acceptability rather than previous political positions alone.

According to him, his years in business have equipped him with the ability to manage people from different backgrounds, create value and deploy resources efficiently.

He said these skills would be useful in legislative representation, particularly in ensuring that public resources and government programmes deliver tangible benefits to constituents.

Adewoye disclosed that before joining the senatorial race, he had been involved in philanthropic activities through a foundation established to address some of the social and economic challenges facing residents of Kwara South.

He identified healthcare, education and support for small businesses as critical areas requiring attention in the district.

He said the foundation had provided equipment to individuals seeking to establish or expand businesses, supported healthcare interventions, including health insurance for elderly people, and assisted artisans and other vulnerable groups.

According to him, the interventions were designed to promote self-reliance and economic independence rather than encourage beneficiaries to depend on periodic handouts.

“We should not simply tell young people to look for jobs. We must help them acquire the skills, resources and support they need to create value,” he said.

The APC candidate said his proposed representation would prioritise expanding economic opportunities for young people, traders, artisans and small business operators.

He also disclosed plans to establish a trust fund to bring together individuals and organisations willing to support entrepreneurs and other deserving residents of Kwara South.

He said the proposed initiative would operate under clear guidelines to ensure that assistance reached people with viable business ideas and genuine needs.

Adewoye further revealed that he had commenced a needs assessment across the senatorial district to identify pressing challenges and determine the priorities of the people.

He said the findings would form the basis of his legislative agenda if elected in 2027.