By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The jailbreak at the Correctional Centre, Oke-Kura, Ilorin, Kwara State, in the wee hours of last week Wednesday (November 18, 2026) exposed negligence, compromise of the staff and obsolete security equipment, according to Vanguard investigations.

Sources at the centre confided in Vanguard that seven condemned prison inmates actually planned their escape, out of which two – Segun and Abraham – now declared wanted, were lucky.

They had been planning their escape for about seven months.

The rooms of the condemned prison inmates are said to be secluded and often dark, as they’re not supposed to go out like others.

Vanguard also gathered that once in a while, when the condemned inmates go out to do social services, they are always heavily guarded.

It was further gathered that for the seven months, they used a chisel to gradually opened the wall of their room, to create enough hole space for them to escape into the premises.

Vanguard also gathered that they used posters to cover the space (inside and outside) so that no staff could easily notice their escape plan.

It was further gathered that the Correctional Centre fence, about 17 feet high, was topped with embedded broken glass rather than a wire mesh. Furthermore, there is no CCTV camera covering inmates’ movements.

D-Day

On the day of escape, they got thick blankets which they tied together to make a long thick rope, and hooked it to the broken glasses on top of the fence.

It was with this blanket-rope that the condemned inmates climbed over the tall fence and escaped to the other side, said a source.

But after Segun and Abraham had scaled the fence, the blanket became weak. So it gave way, and the other five would-be escapees fell back on the prison premises.

Vanguard also gathered that fully armed officers of the center, who were supposed to be on 24/7 surveillance to secure the other side of the fence, weren’t there to arrest the condemned inmates.

It was during the morning roll call on Wednesday that the Correctional Centre staff on duty discovered that two condemned inmates had escaped.

Overcrowding, staffing, infrastructure, management of prisons

The Correctional Centre, Ilorin was constructed by the colonial master in 1914, about 110 years ago and lack updated facilities Vanguard reliably gathered. So, the facilities are strong, but grossly outdated.

Vanguard further gathered that the challenge of overcrowding is prevalent in the centre. For instance, the centre was constructed in 1914 to accommodate 150 inmates but currently houses over 1,000.

Vanguard further gathered that the staff in Ilorin Correctional Centre do not also match up with the overcrowded inmates.

Of particular note is the lack of CCTV cameras to provide effective surveillance on the inmates, which also confirmed lack of security, and intelligent failures of the authorities.

There’s also an offshoot. Another Correctional Centre at Mandala, in the outskirts of Ilorin, was built as a result of overcrowding at Oke-Kura prison. But today, it is also overcrowded. Mandala Prison was commissioned on December 7, 2009.

Both correctional facilities in Ilorin operate as medium-security custodial centres under the Nigerian Correctional Service. Yet both struggle significantly with severe overcrowding, aging infrastructure, and security gaps that fall below modern correctional standards.

Vanguard News