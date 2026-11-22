By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

About 20 officers of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Oke-Kura, in Ilorin, Kwara State, are being investigated over last Wednesday’s jailbreak by two condemned inmates.

Vanguard reliably gathered that among those now facing scrutiny are members of the armed squad and duty officers on round-the-clock supervision of inmates at the facility.

According to dependable sources (names withheld), probes indicate that last Wednesday’s jailbreak was a larger, coordinated effort involving seven inmates.

According to insider accounts, the inmates spent months secretly chiseling through the wall of their cell without prison management detecting it, pasting a poster over the opening to conceal the gradual breach.

On the morning of the escape, the convicts were said to have tied blankets to make a makeshift rope, throwing it to hook the broken bottles on the high perimeter fence.

“While the first two convicts successfully scaled the wall and fled, the rope snapped under the weight of the remaining five inmates, sending them falling back,” the source hinted.

Contacted,the Spokesperson of the state command, Adegbulugbe Phillips Olumide, however, could not confirm the development.

“I cannot confirm the report; those who came to investigate the incident returned to Abuja yesterday,so there’s no report on the outcome yet.”he said

Recall that the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service

Sylvester Nwakuche,who visited the scene on Thursday, attributed the escape of two condemned prison inmates to negligence, describing the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Nwakuche also vowed that staff found guilty in the incident would be dealt with severely.

He, however, assured that a security dragnet has been spread across the state and the country and that the two escaped condemned criminals would be rearrested.

Meanwhile, the inmates identified as Shegun and Abraham, who reportedly escaped on Wednesday after breaking and scaling the wall of the custodial centre to ease their escape, have been declared wanted by the centre.