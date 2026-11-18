APC House of Representatives for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency in 2027 election Dr Rafiu Ajakaye flanked by Chairman of Kwara NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Biola Azeez of Nigerian Tribune on the left and his Deputy Ibrahim Alege on Tuesday after the News Keg Program

…Says serving as AbdulRazaq’s CPS was greatest privilege

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

ILORIN — The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives election, Dr Rafiu Ajakaye, has unveiled a legislative agenda focusing on security, education, youth employment, women’s economic empowerment and rural development.

Ajakaye, a former Chief Press Secretary to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said his aspiration to represent the constituency was driven by a desire to provide accessible and effective leadership rather than pursue personal ambition.

He stated this on Tuesday while speaking on the News Keg programme organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at its secretariat in Ilorin.

Presenting his manifesto titled, “Manifesto of Purpose: A Covenant with the People of Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency”, Ajakaye described his service as the governor’s spokesperson as a major privilege in his professional career.

“Serving as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was one of the greatest privileges of my life,” he said.

He described public office as a responsibility that should be directed towards improving people’s lives.

Ajakaye cited his involvement in the 2021, 2024 and 2025 teachers’ recruitment exercises under the AbdulRazaq administration as an experience that reinforced his belief in merit-based employment opportunities.

According to him, the exercises demonstrated the importance of involving the right people in recruitment processes to ensure fairness and create opportunities for qualified applicants.

“Leadership is not about occupying an office. It is about inspiring hope, solving problems, expanding opportunities, and shaping a future in which every citizen can live with dignity,” he said.

The candidate, who hails from Alabe community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, said his background, academic training and professional experience had shaped his approach to governance and public service.

He said his experience as a journalist, public relations practitioner and public servant, particularly his years as the governor’s spokesperson, had exposed him to policymaking and the importance of transparency, competence and integrity in governance.

On security, Ajakaye identified banditry and kidnapping as major concerns affecting rural communities, saying the activities had disrupted livelihoods and economic activities.

He pledged to advocate stronger legislative oversight of security agencies, improved welfare and equipment for security personnel, intelligence-led operations and community-based security strategies.

He identified insecurity in parts of Ifelodun Local Government Area as a major priority, promising to make it the foremost issue on his legislative agenda if elected.

“Security is number one on my legislative agenda. I understand the pains of my people because that is where I come from, If elected, I will champion stronger legislative oversight of security agencies,” he said.

On education, the APC candidate said he would advocate reforms to align the country’s education system with technological developments and labour market demands.

He identified science, technical, vocational and digital education as areas requiring greater attention.

Addressing youth unemployment, Ajakaye promised to support legislation that would promote entrepreneurship, improve access to finance for small businesses, strengthen vocational training and encourage young people to embrace agriculture.

On women’s economic empowerment, he said he would pursue policies to support women-owned businesses through affordable financing, cooperative initiatives, improved market access and sustainable income-generating opportunities.

He also pledged to promote rural infrastructure, agricultural modernisation, small business development and improved public services, insisting that development should extend to every ward and community in the constituency.