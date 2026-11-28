Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has alleged that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), is backing Peter Obi’s 2027 presidential ambition to build political support for his own 2031 presidential bid.

Bwala made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, aired on Thursday.

He claimed that Kwankwaso believed Obi would lose the 2027 presidential election but was using their political alliance to establish a wider national appeal, particularly in southern Nigeria.

According to Bwala, Kwankwaso hopes that his support for Obi would earn him political goodwill in the South when he seeks the presidency in 2031.

“Kwankwaso, I have reason to believe, has joined Obi because of his 2031 ambition. He knows Obi will not win, but he needs a cross appeal,” he said.

“When the time comes, he [Kwankwaso] wants to run, the southern people [will say] ‘So, he supported our Peter Obi; let us support him.’ He knows for a fact Obi is not going anywhere.”

Bwala also questioned Obi’s motivation for contesting the 2027 presidential election, alleging that the former Anambra State governor was more interested in remaining politically relevant and attracting media attention than winning the election.

“Peter Obi also knows he will not win, but he’s in the race for—running for election because it keeps him in the news, and then there are other consequential benefits that follow him,” he said.

The presidential adviser’s comments also extended to social media supporters of Obi, whom he accused of exploiting the former governor’s political activities to generate online engagement and revenue.

Bwala further dismissed Obi’s prospects in the 2027 presidential contest, expressing confidence that Tinubu would defeat his opponents.

Bwala’s Previous Criticism of Obi

The latest comments are not the first time Bwala has criticised the former Anambra governor.

In an interview with TheCable two years ago, Bwala described Obi as an indecent opposition leader, accusing him of failing to acknowledge the Federal Government when it got things right.

“Peter Obi does not have a history of political culture like a traditional Nigerian politician. Also, he does not have a track record of political mentorship to help people rise in politics,” Bwala said.

“Peter Obi is not a political leader. He has not identified his identity in politics. He keeps saying he is the new opposition leader in Nigeria.

“He thinks opposition is trolling and that is why people call him social media president. Trolling is not opposition.”