Gov. Abba Yusuf

The Kwankwasiyya movement has challenged Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to provide credible evidence of an alleged agreement with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yusuf had claimed in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service that Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), made him swear an oath on the Quran to join the APC if President Bola Tinubu did not interfere in the 2023 Kano governorship election tribunal case.

The governor also alleged that he and Kwankwaso had an understanding with Tinubu that they would return to the APC if the President did not interfere in the legal proceedings.

Yusuf said Kwankwaso reneged on the agreement despite having made him swear on the Quran.

The governor defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the APC in January 2026, citing what he described as deepening internal crises and prolonged leadership disputes within the party.

His defection reportedly strained his relationship with Kwankwaso, his former political leader, who played a prominent role in his emergence as governor.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Habibu Sale Mohammed, described the allegation of an oath-taking agreement as an attempt by Yusuf to shift responsibility for his political decisions to Kwankwaso.

Mohammed said the governor was entitled to explain his decision to defect but had no right to make sweeping allegations against another person without providing credible evidence.

He said the movement’s tradition was to consult widely with stakeholders, elected representatives and party leaders before taking major political decisions.

“If Governor Abba Yusuf insists that such an agreement existed, we challenge him to provide specific and verifiable details. When exactly was this agreement reached? Who were the participants?” the statement asked.

The spokesperson also sought clarification on the alleged discussions involving Tinubu and the 2023 election petition.

“The Governor also needs to explain the implications of his claim that President Tinubu was approached and asked not to interfere in the legal proceedings challenging the 2023 Kano governorship election.

“The Supreme Court eventually determined that dispute and affirmed his election. Nigerians deserve clarity on what precisely was discussed, without creating an impression that the judicial process was subject to a political bargain,” the statement said.

The movement also questioned why an alleged agreement dating back to 2023 was being presented as the principal justification for Yusuf’s defection in January 2026.

It asked why the governor had not publicly explained the alleged understanding when he left the NNPP, rather than presenting it as a retrospective justification.

“Let us make one thing clear: Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is not responsible for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s decision to defect to the APC,” Mohammed said.

He urged Yusuf to defend his decision on its own merits and explain the benefits the people of Kano State stood to gain from his defection, rather than transferring responsibility to another political leader.