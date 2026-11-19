By Prince Osuagwu

The growing intersection of technology, healthcare and e-commerce is opening new opportunities for mobile health delivery in Nigeria.



This is as one of Nigeria’s composite e-commerce companies Konga attracted the partnership of global skincare brand, La Roche-Posay, to expand access to dermatological expertise and authentic skincare products in the country.



The partnership, leverages Konga Health’s retail and e-commerce network to connect consumers with genuine dermatological products, professional skincare advice and health education.



The partnership sealed in Lagos recently, demonstrated how technology-enabled retail platforms could complement conventional healthcare delivery by making specialist skincare products and information more accessible to consumers.



La Roche-Posay, a brand under L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, partnered with Konga Health, its official distributor in Nigeria, to promote dermatological science, product authenticity and informed skincare choices.

A major attraction was the interactive skin science experience, which allowed visitors to explore common skin conditions, including hyperpigmentation, acne, damaged skin barriers, dryness and the effects of ultraviolet radiation.

The programme also featured free consultations with certified dermatologists and members of the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty MedSquad, who provided professional skin analysis, guidance and practical recommendations.

Among the participating specialists were Dr Ayesha Akinkugbe, dermatologist and Vice-President of the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists, and Dr Folakemi Cole-Adeife.

The event showcased five major La Roche-Posay product franchises: Cicaplast for skin repair, Mela B3 for hyperpigmentation, Anthelios for sun protection, Lipikar for dry and atopic-prone skin, and Effaclar for acne-prone skin.

Speaking at the event, Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group, said the commercial opportunities in Nigeria’s beauty and personal-care market, was enormous.

He added that the importance of bringing globally recognised brands and quality products closer to Nigerian consumers can never be overemphasised.

For Anaïs Routhiau, Business Development Manager, LID LDB SSA, the Living Lab provided an opportunity to bring La Roche-Posay’s commitment to dermatological science closer to consumers, helping them better understand their skin and the science behind the products they use.

Beyond the medical engagements, the partnership addresses a growing challenge in Nigeria’s skincare market: access to genuine products and reliable health information.

Through Konga Health’s distribution and e-commerce infrastructure, consumers can access authentic L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty products through an authorised channel, reducing exposure to counterfeit products and unreliable sellers.

The initiative underscores the growing role of digital commerce in mobile health, particularly in connecting consumers to specialised healthcare products and professional guidance beyond conventional hospital settings.

Other personalities at the event included Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, CEO of Konga Group; Mrs Chioma Ekeh, Group CEO of TD Africa; Yvonne Enwerem, Vice-President of Konga Health; and representatives of L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty.

Also present were actor Osas Ighodaro, who served as Chief Living Lab Officer; health educator Dr Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor; media personality Mimi Onalaja; and beauty entrepreneur Subuola Oyeleye.

The collaboration highlights how the convergence of digital retail, medical expertise and consumer education can strengthen access to dermatological healthcare while building trust in Nigeria’s expanding beauty and personal-care market.