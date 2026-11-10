Kompany returns to Bayern’s training ground for first time since collapse

Bayern Munich’s Belgian head coach Vincent Kompany looks on during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on November 3, 2025, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League first round day 4 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany returned to the club’s training ground on Tuesday for the first time since collapsing last month, beginning a gradual return to work ahead of the Bundesliga match against Cologne on November 20.

The 40-year-old was at Bayern’s Säbener Straße complex shortly after 10am, according to German media reports. He worked from his office, spoke with assistant coach Floribert Ngalula and sporting director Christoph Freund, and watched injured players complete a recovery session.

His return to the training ground does not mean he has resumed all his duties, as he is expected back in the dugout after the international break.

Kompany collapsed on October 23 while watching a training session involving Bayern’s reserve team. He was hospitalised and diagnosed with meningeal irritation, an inflammation affecting the tissue around the brain or spinal cord. He was later discharged to recover at home.

Assistant Aaron Danks took charge during Kompany’s absence, overseeing four wins and a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund. Bayern beat Freiburg, Magdeburg, Atlético Madrid and Mainz.

Danks said the club had instructed him to keep football discussions away from Kompany while he recovered.

“I have clear instructions from Max [Eberl] and Christoph [Freund] not to engage in discussions, first of all, and to keep Vince focused on nothing other than his health and spending time with his family,” he said.

“We want him to rest and recover properly so that, when he returns, he is fully fit and can help us in the best possible way. We are being very strict here and keeping football completely out of it.”

Kompany’s father, Pierre, had previously described his son’s demanding work routine in an interview with Bild. “He works 18 hours a day most days and, on a typical day, barely sees his children,” he said, adding that Kompany was often at the training ground early and left late.

Bayern are scheduled to host Cologne on November 20, when Kompany is expected to return to the touchline.