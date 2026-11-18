(FILES) Bayern Munich’s Belgian head coach Vincent Kompany is pictured during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, southern Germany on October 10, 2026. Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has returned to the club’s training centre as he continues his recovery from meningeal irritation, the Bundesliga champions said on November 10, 2026. The Belgian was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the training pitch in Munich last month, before being diagnosed with the illness. (Photo by Karl-Josef HILDENBRAND / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has resumed work after being hospitalised with meningeal irritation and is expected to return to media duties ahead of Friday’s Bundesliga match against Cologne.

According to AFP, the 40-year-old is scheduled to meet the press on Thursday after returning to Bayern’s training ground earlier this week.

Vanguard reported that Kompany collapsed while watching a training session on October 23 and was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with meningeal irritation. He was later discharged to recover at home, while assistant Aaron Danks led the team during his absence.

Kompany was visibly unwell and walked with a limp during Bayern’s 6-1 win over RB Leipzig in mid-October. He was also a doubt for the Champions League match against Arsenal four days later, but took charge of the 2-2 draw before his collapse.

His return to the training ground marks a gradual resumption of duties. Bayern have not indicated that he has fully resumed his role, but his scheduled press conference comes ahead of the Cologne fixture on Friday.