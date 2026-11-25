President Bola Tinubu

Kogi State government has commended President Bola Tinubu for paying the prescribed N25 million levy for outdoor campaign advertisements in the state, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, described the President’s action as a demonstration of respect for the rule of law and equality before the law.



He noted that compliance by political leaders would encourage other candidates and political parties to fulfill their obligations.

Fanwo said the President had demonstrated that the law applied equally to everyone, regardless of political position, influence or status.

“The President has once again demonstrated his belief in equality before the law. When the President of the country complies with a state law, it sends a strong message that nobody is above the law. We commend him for this example and urge other political actors to follow suit,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the government had substantially reduced the approved campaign signage fees following a series of consultations and stakeholders’ meetings with political parties and other relevant interests.

According to him, the reductions were made after listening to stakeholders and reaching a common ground that would make payment more convenient and affordable for political parties and candidates.

“We did not just wake up and impose fees on political parties and candidates. We held several meetings and consultations with stakeholders. We listened to their concerns, considered their submissions and agreed on adjustments that would make compliance easier.

“For instance, the presidential campaign signage fee was reduced from N150 million to N25 million. The senatorial fee came down from N50 million to N20 million, while that of the House of Representatives was reduced from N30 million to N10 million. For the House of Assembly, the fee was reduced from N5 million to N1.5 million.

“These reductions were deliberate. We wanted to make payment convenient and ensure that the fees were affordable. The agency did its part by listening to the political parties and making reasonable concessions. We now expect everyone to do their part by complying with the law,” Fanwo stated.

The Commissioner further clarified that the Signage and Advertisement Law covered a wider range of political campaign materials beyond billboards and posters.

He explained that branded vehicles, campaign shirts, fez caps and other branded promotional materials used for political campaigns also fell within the scope of the law and attracted the applicable levies.

“The law is not limited to billboards and posters. It also covers branded vehicles, branded shirts, fez caps and other campaign materials used for outdoor political advertising. Anyone using these materials for campaign promotion must understand that there are legal requirements to fulfill.

“We cannot allow people to exploit gaps in public understanding to evade their responsibilities. The law is clear, and the agency will continue to educate stakeholders while ensuring that everyone complies,” he said.

Fanwo warned that the government would henceforth move beyond the removal of illegal billboards and campaign posters to prosecuting individuals and organisations that violate the law.

“Enforcement is not only about pulling down billboards and removing posters of defaulters. We will prosecute them henceforth. It is a law, and it is binding on all political parties and all candidates. Once you engage in outdoor political advertising without paying the required levy, you have violated the law and will be held accountable,” he warned.

He stressed that the government would not allow political considerations to undermine the enforcement of the law, adding that signage revenue remained an important component of the state’s internally generated revenue.

“Signage is one of the critical revenue-generating areas of government. The revenue is important for the delivery of public services and the development of our state. We cannot allow political activities to become an excuse for revenue leakages. The law must be respected, and everyone must play by the same rules,” he added.

The Commissioner also commended Governor Usman Ododo for ensuring that the implementation of the law remained free from political interference.

“We thank His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, for providing the leadership that has made this possible. He has ensured that the Agency is allowed to do its work without political interference. This is important because the credibility of any law depends on its fair and consistent application,” Fanwo said.

He called on all political parties, candidates, campaign organisations and advertising practitioners to obtain the necessary approvals and pay the prescribed levies before mounting campaign billboards, posters or deploying other forms of outdoor political advertising.

Fanwo maintained that the government would continue to engage stakeholders while insisting on compliance, adding that the law would be enforced fairly and without discrimination.