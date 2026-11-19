By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday declined to nullify the nomination of former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

The court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed a suit filed by an aggrieved aspirant of the party, Chief Momoh Yusuf Obaro, who challenged the process that led to Bello’s emergence as the APC senatorial flag bearer for the impending election.

In the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1085/2026, the plaintiff maintained that Bello did not secure the majority of lawful votes cast at the senatorial primary the party conducted on May 18.

Obaro, who claimed that he defeated Bello at the primary, said he was surprised that the party forwarded the former governor’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) instead of his own.

He therefore asked the court to declare him the rightful candidate of the APC for the poll. In addition to asking the court to order the party to forward his name to INEC, the plaintiff applied for an order compelling INEC to recognise and publish his name as a bona fide candidate for the Kogi Central senatorial contest.

However, delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice Ekwo held that the plaintiff failed to adduce credible evidence to substantiate his claim.

The court held that the documentary exhibits the plaintiff tendered in support of his case were unsigned and therefore lacked probative value.

Besides, the court held that there was no evidence that the plaintiff exhausted the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms before instituting the action.

Justice Ekwo held that the plaintiff failed to fulfil the necessary condition precedent before embarking on litigation.

He held that part of the binding undertaking the plaintiff swore to upon joining the party and participating in the primary was that he would not institute any court action without first exhausting internal party remedies.

The court noted that the party’s guidelines stipulated that an aggrieved member must use every domestic channel within the party structure before seeking judicial intervention.

Although the court acknowledged that the plaintiff complied only in part by lodging a petition before the Appeal Committee, he failed to take the mandatory next step of escalating his grievance to the National Working Committee (NWC).

Citing Paragraph 15(3) of the party’s Constitution, which stipulates that an aggrieved member shall appeal to both the Appeal Committee and the NWC, Justice Ekwo found no evidence that the plaintiff completed the internal processes.

“By rushing straight to court without approaching the NWC, the Plaintiff bypassed a mandatory condition precedent. Consequently, I resolve this issue in favour of the 1st Defendant (INEC) and the 2nd Defendant (Yahaya Bello),” the court added.

On the documentary evidence tendered in respect of the primary held across the five local government areas of Kogi Central, marked as Exhibits Obaro Ajaokuta (1)–(12), Obaro Okene (1)–(12), Obaro Ogori (1)–(10), Obaro Adavi (1)–(12), and Obaro Okehi (1)–(12), Justice Ekwo held that none of the documents bore the signature of either the Chairman or the Secretary of the electoral committee that conducted the primary.

The court said it was satisfied that the plaintiff was misled by the unsigned documents, adding that he ought to have sought legal advice on their probative value before tendering them in evidence.

“Take it that the Plaintiff is not a lawyer, but he should have taken a step to consult his lawyer before dumping these documents on the court. These unsigned documents submitted by the Plaintiff are of dubious origin,” Justice Ekwo stated.

In a counter-affidavit filed through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, Bello challenged the competence of the suit and urged the court to dismiss it for want of merit.

Bello told the court that he polled 72,399 votes at the primary to emerge victorious, while another contestant, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke, came second with 319 votes.

He told the court that the plaintiff scored the fewest votes, 188, and came last in the contest.