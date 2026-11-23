As part of its strategic positioning, Kipit Asset Management Limited (formerly Fortuna Capital Limited), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) licensed Fund & Portfolio Management Company, has appointed Mr. Luke Ofojebe, CFA, as its Acting Managing Director, with effect from 20 November 2026. The appointment is subject to the approval and confirmation of the SEC.

Luke joins Kipit from Zedcrest Group, where he most recently served as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), capping nearly a decade in investment research and portfolio management. His appointment reflects the seriousness with which Kipit is pursuing its strategy: building an asset management firm anchored on deep research, disciplined portfolio management and experienced leadership.

A Research-Led Portfolio Manager

Before becoming CIO at Zedcrest Group, Luke was Head of Research and Portfolio Management at Zedcrest Wealth, the Group’s Asset Management arm, where he led the team that designed and executed the strategies that significantly grew the firm’s assets under management. He managed money market, equity and proprietary portfolios during that time.

Earlier in his career, Luke headed equity research at Vetiva Capital Management and worked as an equity analyst at CardinalStone Partners. Those years gave him a deep, ground-up understanding of Nigerian companies, sectors and capital markets, and they still shape how he invests today.

In the market, Luke is known for a disciplined, evidence-driven approach to portfolio management, a sharp read of macroeconomic and market trends, and the ability to turn that insight into sound decisions for investors. He is a CFA charterholder.

A Statement of Intent

Kipit was built on a simple belief: managing wealth in Nigeria should be simple, transparent and worthy of trust. Attracting a leader of Luke’s calibre is a statement of how seriously the company takes that belief. As Acting Managing Director, Luke will lead Kipit’s engagement with regulators, clients, partners and the wider market, and will work closely with the Board and management to sharpen the firm’s investment offering and widen its reach.

Commenting on his appointment, Luke Ofojebe said:

“Kipit is one of the most exciting stories in Nigerian asset management right now. The ambition is real, and so is the commitment to doing right by investors. I joined because I believe Kipit can set a new standard for how Nigerians build wealth, and I look forward to working with the team, our regulators and our investors to make that happen.”

The Board of Kipit Asset Management welcomes Luke and looks forward to the value he will bring to the company and its investors.

ENDS

About Kipit Asset Management

Kipit Asset Management Limited is built to make wealth creation simple, transparent and trustworthy. Licensed by the SEC, the company offers both discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services and financial advisory services to individuals, businesses and institutions, to enhance their wealth for today and the future. Kipit prides itself on the security of its clients’ investments, combined with its expertise in delivering competitive returns, and treats every client as a partner in their wealth creation journey, guided by its mission: Build wealth, deliberately.

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