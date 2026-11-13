Kidnappers kill Kaduna farmer after collecting N56m ransom

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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Armed kidnappers have reportedly killed an Abuja-based worker and farmer, Ibrahim Kadafa, popularly known as Ibro, after collecting N56 million ransom and other valuables from his family following his abduction along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Kadafa was abducted alongside his friend, Mustapha Shelpidi, on October 28, 2026, while supervising the harvesting of soybeans on his farm around Alheri Camp, Kilometre 30, along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

The two friends were reportedly seized when armed men invaded the farm and took them to an undisclosed location.

Following the abduction, the kidnappers initially demanded N100 million ransom from the family but later reduced the amount to N80 million after negotiations.

A family source said that in a desperate effort to secure Kadafa’s release, the family eventually raised and paid N56 million, alongside three brand-new Samsung mobile phones and a recharge card worth N20,000.

The payment was reportedly made within two weeks of negotiations, as the family struggled to meet the demands of the abductors in the hope of securing his safe return.

However, the family’s hope of reuniting with him was shattered on Wednesday, November 11, when they reportedly received his lifeless body instead.

The source disclosed that Kadafa sustained a gunshot injury to his leg while allegedly attempting to escape during the abduction but was reportedly denied access to medical attention throughout his captivity.

The family reportedly suspects that complications arising from the untreated gunshot wound may have contributed to his death, although the exact circumstances surrounding his demise remain unclear.

The incident has renewed concerns over the activities of armed kidnappers along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, where travellers and residents of adjoining farming communities continue to face security threats.