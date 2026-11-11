Kidnappers: I’ll sign execution warrant even for my father – Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to sign the death warrants of convicted kidnappers, regardless of their relationship with him, declaring that he would personally supervise their execution.

The governor said he would not spare anyone found guilty of kidnapping, even if the convict were his father or a close family member.

Okpebholo spoke in a video shared by TheCable on Tuesday, amid efforts by his administration to enforce the state’s law prescribing the death penalty for kidnapping offences resulting in the death of victims.

“I pray our brothers are not involved because I will sign it. Even if it is my father, I will sign it. The truth is this: we just have to get some bad elements out of the system for the system to stand.

“Because somebody will die. But these people are the ones killing people. How many people have we killed?” he said.

The governor defended the proposed executions by highlighting the trauma and physical injuries suffered by victims of kidnapping.

He cited an incident involving a woman who was allegedly pushed during an abduction attempt, saying the fear and trauma she experienced could have resulted in her death.

He also referred to an attack on the state’s Chief Judge, who he said sustained serious injuries, including the loss of the use of one hand, during an encounter with kidnappers.

“Just look at the way they were pushing that woman down there. Supposing she died at that, because of fear, only fear. It’s enough for her to die. People have gone through trauma.

“Even our Chief Judge, if you see our Chief Judge, one of his hands was cut off by kidnappers,” he added.

Okpebholo said he had contacted the state Attorney-General to ascertain the status of the relevant documents and was awaiting further action.

He, however, vowed to pursue the cases through the appeal process, insisting that convicted kidnappers would not be allowed to escape punishment.

“But we still follow them up on the appeal. We won’t just let them go like that. So we will get to wherever they stop, we will take them from there. We will not spare anybody.

“I stand, if I see this paper today, now, I will sign it and I will even supervise the killing,” he said.

The governor’s comments come amid the implementation of the Edo State Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law, 2025, which introduced the death penalty for kidnapping offences resulting in the death of victims.

The Edo State House of Assembly passed the amendment in February 2025, and Okpebholo signed it into law later that month.

Under the amended law, kidnapping offences in which victims survive attract life imprisonment, while those directly involved in abductions resulting in the death of victims face capital punishment.

The law also prescribes penalties for individuals who aid, abet or provide support for kidnapping activities.

In September 2026, four men were sentenced to death by a special criminal court in Edo State over the abduction of a woman at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road in Benin City.

The convicts were identified as Marvellous Isaac, Wisdom Michael, Rufus Emete Michael and Gift Raphael. They were found guilty of the abduction, which occurred on June 14, 2026, and other related offences.

Okpebholo had previously declared that he would sign the death warrants of convicted kidnappers who failed to appeal their sentences within the stipulated 30-day period.

His administration also established a special criminal court to accelerate the prosecution of kidnapping and cultism cases as part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.