Kidnappers free six Benue mourners after N2.5m ransom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The six mourners, including a bereaved man, who were abducted while conveying the corpse of his late wife from Kano State to Okpoga, headquarters of Okpokwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, have regained their freedom after spending several days in captivity.

The victims were reportedly released by their abductors around 11pm on Tuesday after a ransom of N2.5 million was paid.

A community member, Meddy Olotu, who disclosed this, said the kidnappers also demanded 10 plates of food as part of the conditions for releasing the victims.

The six mourners, comprising the deceased woman’s husband and five other persons accompanying him, were kidnapped along Adoka Road in Otukpo LGA at about 8pm last Friday.

They were reportedly transporting the woman’s corpse from Kano State to Okpoga for burial when they were intercepted by gunmen, who subsequently abandoned the corpse inside their vehicle.

The abductors had initially demanded N15 million ransom for the release of the six victims.

Confirming their release, Olotu said the victims regained their freedom after the ransom was paid and the food demand met.

“They were released by their captors around 11pm Tuesday night after a ransom of N2.5 million was paid for their release.

“Additionally, the captors also requested that when the ransom is being delivered, 10 plates of food should be brought to them. That was done and they have all regained their freedom,” he said.

Olotu added that the victims were receiving medical attention after allegedly suffering torture and physical abuse while in captivity.

“As I speak, they are receiving medical treatment because they were severely tortured and manhandled, so they need medical attention,” he said.

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, also confirmed the release of the abducted mourners on Tuesday night.

However, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, for confirmation and further details were unsuccessful, as he could not be reached at the time of filing this report.