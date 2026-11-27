Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, to sustain the country’s improved safety performance through continuous monitoring, institutional collaboration and the systematic resolution of outstanding regulatory requirements.

Keyamo commended NAMA for what he described as its exceptional contribution to Nigeria’s impressive performance during the recent International Civil Aviation Organisation ICAO, Coordinated Validation Mission, ICVM.

The commendation followed Nigeria’s successful ICVM, conducted between April 15 and 22, 2026, during which the country recorded an Effective Implementation, EI, score of 91.30 per cent.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr Abdullahi Musa, disclosed this in a letter of commendation addressed to NAMA’s Managing Director, Engr Umar Farouk.

The minister specifically acknowledged the timely closure of the Significant Safety Concern, SSC, raised by the ICAO team following the validation exercise.

He stated: “Keyamo recalled that upon assuming office, one of his cardinal priorities was to ensure strict adherence to aviation safety regulations and sustain a consistent upward trajectory in Nigeria’s ICAO safety rating.

“According to him, the 91.30 per cent Effective Implementation score represented a significant validation of the administration’s commitment to aviation safety and had further strengthened Nigeria’s reputation among ICAO Contracting States.

“While acknowledging NAMA’s contribution, Keyamo maintained that Nigeria’s improved safety performance must be sustained through continuous monitoring, institutional collaboration and the systematic resolution of outstanding regulatory requirements, even as he urged the agency to collaborate with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, to address all outstanding Protocol Questions under the Air Navigation Services, ANS, audit area, with a view to raising Nigeria’s Effective Implementation score to at least 99 per cent.”