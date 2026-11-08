Keyamo launches aviation campaign series ahead of 2027 elections

By Okeremu Samuel

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has launched a television campaign series highlighting the aviation sector’s achievements under President Bola Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Tagged Tinubu Aviation Revolution Series, the initiative features short television presentations showcasing the administration’s aviation policies, infrastructure development and efforts to reposition the sector as a driver of economic growth.

Keyamo announced the initiative on his social media platforms following his appointment as Director of Air Transport Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

The series commenced broadcasting on major television stations on November 1 and is expected to run until shortly before the presidential election.

The initiative places aviation among the sectors being highlighted in the administration’s performance campaign, given its strategic role in facilitating international trade, tourism, investment, employment and economic connectivity.

Under the Tinubu administration, the aviation sector has pursued reforms and infrastructure upgrades covering airport facilities, safety oversight, aircraft financing and international connectivity.

The ongoing rehabilitation and modernisation of airport infrastructure, alongside efforts to improve operational efficiency, are among the developments being showcased in the television presentations.

The campaign also adopts a sector-specific approach to communicating the administration’s record, using developments in aviation to highlight policies and projects with implications for business, air travel and national economic activities.

As political activities ahead of the 2027 elections gather momentum, the series is expected to form part of the APC’s efforts to communicate the administration’s achievements and policies to Nigerians.

The initiative comes as political parties and their campaign organisations intensify efforts to present their records, programmes and policy priorities to the electorate ahead of the next general election.