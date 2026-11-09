Keyamo accuses Obi of hypocrisy over Flamingos encounter

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has accused the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, of hypocrisy over his allegation that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) prevented him from greeting members of the Flamingos, Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s national football team.

Keyamo, in a post on his X platform on Monday, questioned why Obi was eager to associate with what he described as a success story of the country and the present administration despite his frequent criticisms of Nigeria.

He suggested that Obi’s intention was merely to seek publicity through photographs with the victorious players.

Keyamo wrote: “Mr Peter Obi, in all your public vituperations, you often say things akin to the fact that ‘Nigeria is finished’. So, why are you now so anxious to associate with a success story of the country or this government? Just for photo ops? You see the hypocrisy?”

Obi had earlier alleged that NFF officials stopped him from greeting the Flamingos at the airport on Monday, claiming that the officials feared losing their jobs if they allowed him to approach the players.

The former Anambra State governor said he arrived at the airport around 7 a.m. to board a flight to Enugu when he sighted the team, which had just returned to the country.

He said he subsequently asked his Protocol Officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether he could greet and welcome the players but was informed that NFF officials had rejected the request.

Obi also recalled a similar experience on March 25, 2025, when he travelled to Uyo for a World Cup qualifying match, alleging that he was prevented from greeting members of the national team after the match.

Expressing concern over what he described as the growing culture of toxic politics, Obi said political differences should not prevent Nigerians from showing mutual respect and celebrating national achievements.

He maintained that the Nigeria the country aspired to build should have no room for hostility, intimidation or discrimination based on political affiliation.

The Flamingos returned to Abuja on Monday following their 2-1 victory over Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Rabat, Morocco.