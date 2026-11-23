By Enitan Abdultawab

A supporter of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his reported revelation that water supply was interrupted at the Presidential Villa, questioning how the president could address Nigerians’ needs when basic amenities were not consistently available at his residence.

Okonkwo made the remarks in a post on his X account on Monday, where he described Tinubu’s comment about the water interruption at Aso Rock as evidence of what he considered the failure of the president’s administration.

He argued that the inability to guarantee steady electricity and water supply at the seat of government raised questions about the administration’s capacity to provide the same necessities for Nigerians.

“Without electricity, there is no industrialisation. Without water, there is no life,” he wrote.

“If Tinubu could not give himself light and life, are you expecting him to give you what he doesn’t have?” Okonkwo asked.

He also linked the development to the 2027 presidential election, warning Nigerians against voting for the All Progressives Congress and Tinubu.

“Anyone voting for APC and Tinubu in 2027 is voting for darkness”, he said.

Okonkwo subsequently called on Nigerians to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election, presenting him as an alternative capable of addressing the country’s electricity and water challenges.

“An opportunity to rescue Nigeria has come”, he concluded.