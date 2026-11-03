Kefas’ education reforms could make Taraba N-Nigeria’s learning hub—CCDI

THE Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity, CCDI, has lauded the education reforms of Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, saying they could position the state as a leading centre of educational excellence in Northern Nigeria.

The organisation also urged the World Bank and United Nations agencies to support the state’s education sector through technical assistance, appropriate financing and institutional partnerships.

A statement by CCDI’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Olufemi Aduwo, said the administration’s invesment in education was fundamental to Taraba’s long-term prosperity and the competitiveness of its young people.

Aduwo, recently elected Vice-President of the World Bank Civil Society Policy Forum (CSPF), said the organisation’s assessment team on the Sustainable Development Goals, which visited Taraba in September, took particular note of the implementation of free and compulsory primary and secondary education.

He listed the payment of WAEC, NECO and NABTEB examination fees, reduced tuition at Taraba State University and nursing schools, and the establishmentof model schools where pupils receive uniforms, textbooks and footwear among the interventions that should serve as a wake-up call to other states.

He added that the sponsorship of indigenes for postgraduate studies abroad, increased support for medical students and bursaries for law students further demonstrated the administration’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities.

Aduwo said the initiatives represented a significant milestone in Taraba’s development since its creation in 1991, urging the government to sustain the momentum and ensure that improved access was matched by higher teaching standards.