Keep politics out of Churches, Soludo cautions politicians

Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has cautioned politicians against turning churches and other places of worship into campaign arenas, insisting that sacred spaces must remain neutral grounds for people of different political persuasions.

Soludo gave the warning on Sunday during the 30th anniversary celebration of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, founded by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje.

Addressing the congregation, the governor urged religious leaders to maintain a clear distinction between politics and worship, stressing that places of worship should provide an atmosphere where everyone could freely seek God without political interference.

According to him, churches should remain holy places where people of different political affiliations can worship peacefully.

“It should not be a place for politics. There is a venue for politics. If you want to worship God, you have to go to the house of God. We must separate the two things clearly,” Soludo said.

The governor recalled that about six months before his election, he deliberately resolved not to use any church platform to solicit votes or campaign for political support.

He said he maintained the decision by worshipping at the Government House chapel throughout the period leading to the election and after.

“It was a deliberate decision. I worshipped in the Government House chapel until the election day and afterwards,” he stated.

Soludo reiterated his opposition to the politicisation of religious institutions, urging politicians to keep campaign activities away from churches and other places of worship.

“We must never politicise the church. We must never politicise the place of worship. Politicians, keep off churches. Keep off places of worship. That’s a deliberate message and it is my kind of consistency of character,” he added.