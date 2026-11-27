Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu poses for a portrait inside his office at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, in Abuja, on September 9, 2026. Nigerias police are backing a sweeping overhaul of the countrys security structure which would see a shift from the federal force toward state-level management, the forces top officer told AFP. President Bola Tinubus government is pushing reforms that would require a constitutional amendment to create police forces managed independently by Nigerias 36 states. (Photo by Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP)

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has launched an investigation into a viral video showing suspected political thugs brandishing dangerous weapons and issuing threats capable of undermining public peace and security in the state.

The command also said it had invited three persons mentioned in the video for questioning over the circumstances surrounding the presence of the suspected thugs in Kebbi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying intelligence reports and preliminary scrutiny of the video identified one “Mai Barewa”, described as a notorious thug from Sokoto State, alongside other individuals wielding dangerous weapons and making threatening statements.

According to Usman, the individuals were heard in the video claiming to have responded to an invitation and mentioning three persons identified as Manu Gwanna, Bashar S. A. and Khairullah Jega in connection with their presence in the state.

He described the threats, particularly those directed at individuals perceived not to support the ruling party, as a potential recipe for political violence.

The police spokesman said the persons mentioned and identified in the video had been invited to assist the ongoing investigation, while the command was taking steps to identify, apprehend and prosecute Mai Barewa and his accomplices.

He said the police would ensure that anyone found culpable was dealt with in accordance with the law.

The command reiterated its commitment to political neutrality, impartial law enforcement and the protection of all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations.

It warned that no political party, individual or group would be allowed to undermine peaceful electioneering, intimidate citizens or engage in violence under the guise of political activities.

The statement noted that Kebbi had long enjoyed a peaceful political climate, which must be preserved ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Consequently, the police warned political parties, their leaders, supporters and associates against recruiting, harbouring, mobilising or sponsoring suspected imported thugs, or engaging in any conduct capable of inciting violence and disrupting political stability.

The command further warned that it would not allow political violence, intimidation and lawlessness to take root in the state or set a dangerous precedent ahead of the 2027 elections.

It urged residents to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their own hands and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s designated communication channels.

The police assured residents of its commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that all political activities in the state are conducted within the ambit of the law.