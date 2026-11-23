DSS

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed-BK, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged attempts by unidentified persons to abduct him and members of his family in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

In a petition dated November 15, 2026, and addressed to the DSS Director-General through the Deputy Director-General, Operations, the commissioner alleged that the suspects were using a white, fully tinted Hilux or Innoson van with a red Agege registration number.

A copy of the petition, made available to our correspondent on Monday, detailed two incidents in which the commissioner claimed the suspicious vehicle was sighted around locations connected to his movements and residence.

Ahmed-BK said the first incident occurred on Tuesday, November 10, while he was taking his usual early-morning walk with his wife along the Sani Abacha Bypass in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the occupants of the vehicle slowed down as they approached the couple and appeared to attempt to open one of its doors. He also claimed to have sighted what looked like the nozzle of a rifle inside the vehicle but could not clearly identify its occupants because of the tinted windows.

He said the vehicle initially drove past them but later turned back and approached them slowly, prompting him and his wife to seek refuge inside Amina Rabo Plaza along the bypass.

The commissioner said that after hiding for about five minutes, he cautiously checked outside and discovered that the vehicle was still parked nearby with its headlights on and engine running.

He subsequently contacted a security officer attached to the Kebbi State Government House, identified as Alhaji Chika, who regularly encountered him during his morning exercise.

Ahmed-BK said the officer immediately drove to the scene following his distress call, adding that the suspicious vehicle sped away upon his arrival.

The commissioner said he initially considered the incident isolated until Sunday, November 15, when the same vehicle was allegedly sighted around his second residence in the Bayan Oando area of the state capital.

He said residents spotted the vehicle between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. and alerted another commissioner who also lives in the neighbourhood.

According to him, the vehicle remained close to his residence for about five minutes before driving away.

“Since the first incident of November 10, I have passed words about the matter to some neighbours and friends in the neighbourhoods. I must also state that since the first incident, I stopped going out for the trekking exercise altogether,” he said.

Ahmed-BK expressed concern that the occupants might have been monitoring his movements and could have changed their approach after he stopped his regular morning walks.

He therefore urged the DSS to investigate the incidents and deploy plain-clothes security personnel around his Bayan Oando residence to protect him and members of his family.

He also requested surveillance operations to identify and track down the occupants of the vehicle.

In addition, the commissioner appealed for permission, if legally permissible, to temporarily carry arms for personal protection until after the general elections.

“I suggest that the road from ZBCC junction near Azbir Hotel up to Bayan Kara junction, all on Sani Abacha Bypass, be put under surveillance, especially between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. when they seem to be active,” he added.

The commissioner urged the DSS to respond promptly to his petition, expressing concern over the safety of his family.

The petition did not indicate whether the DSS had responded to his request as of the time of filing this report.