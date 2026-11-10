Kebbi APC reconciles aggrieved members ahead of 2027 polls

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has declared that it is united and strong ahead of the 2027 general elections, following a reconciliation exercise aimed at addressing grievances among party members.

The Secretary of the Contact and Reconciliation Committee set up by Governor Nasir Idris, Engineer Ahmed Umar Faruk, made this known on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi while briefing journalists on the committee’s activities.

Faruk said the committee had completed 10 days of engagements across the state’s 21 local government areas, during which it met with aggrieved party members and resolved several complaints.

He said those engaged included former commissioners, former members of the state House of Assembly and National Assembly, as well as other party members who felt sidelined or had grievances arising from the concluded party primaries.

According to him, the committee recorded significant progress by providing a platform for aggrieved members to express their concerns and ensuring that their complaints received attention.

He said the exercise had helped restore unity within the party, adding that the APC leadership in the state was committed to carrying every member along in its activities.

“We toured the 21 local government areas in Kebbi State and saw loyalty to the governor and the party from top to bottom,” he said.

Faruk urged party leaders at the state, local government and ward levels to sustain regular engagement with members to prevent grievances from accumulating and threatening party unity.

He, however, warned members against engaging in anti-party activities and clandestine meetings capable of creating divisions within the APC.

He said the party would not tolerate actions capable of undermining its unity as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.