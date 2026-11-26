By Fauziyya Lawal, Katsina

The Katsina State Government has constituted a nine-member committee to investigate allegations of sexual assault involving the Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruk Umar, following public concerns over the incident.

The committee was constituted with the approval of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to establish the facts surrounding the allegations and determine the circumstances of the incident.

The committee is chaired by a retired Justice, Amiru Sanusi, while the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Fadila Muhammad Dikko, will serve as its secretary.

Other members include Professor Halima Kabir of the Department of Languages and Cultures, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu Zango; and Hajiya Khadija Abdulkadir, Economic Diplomacy Adviser to the Kingdom of Belgium.

According to its terms of reference, the committee is mandated to investigate the allegations against the Emir, invite all individuals connected with the matter and establish the actual purpose of the tourist’s visit to the Emir’s palace.

It is also expected to examine relevant documents, records and other evidence relating to the incident, determine the extent of the Emir’s culpability and recommend appropriate sanctions or punishment, where necessary.

The committee will further recommend measures to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents and undertake any other responsibilities considered necessary to ensure justice is served.

The government has directed the committee to submit its findings and recommendations within four weeks of its inauguration.

The development was announced in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu Zango.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that justice is served based on the outcome of the investigation.