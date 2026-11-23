By Fauziyya Lawal, Katsina

The reported disagreement between Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, and the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari, has generated debate within political circles, with calls for dialogue to prevent the dispute from affecting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The disagreement has raised questions about the relationship between the two influential APC figures and its possible implications for party unity, particularly as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

At the centre of the controversy are allegations of attempts to undermine the governor’s administration, disagreements over political billboards and questions surrounding the influence of federal political appointees in the state’s political affairs.

In a circulating video, Governor Radda was heard expressing concerns about some individuals allegedly working from Abuja to undermine his administration, promising to provide further details at an appropriate time.

However, the governor did not expressly identify Masari as one of the individuals he was referring to, making it premature to conclude that his remarks were directed at the presidential aide.

Similarly, footage of the two politicians engaging cordially has circulated publicly, underscoring the need for caution in interpreting their relationship amid competing political narratives.

Providing his account of the disagreement during an interview with BBC Hausa, Masari traced the development to the appearance of campaign billboards promoting Governor Radda and some of his political associates without the photograph of President Tinubu.

According to him, he and other Katsina-born federal political appointees, including Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqa Rabe Darma, and Jabiru Tsauri, subsequently contributed money to produce alternative billboards featuring Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Governor Radda, former governors Aminu Bello Masari and Ibrahim Shehu Shema, alongside other political stakeholders.

Masari also alleged that some of the billboards were destroyed, accusing the governor’s Chief Security Officer and Aide-de-Camp of involvement.

He, however, acknowledged that he could not establish whether Governor Radda personally authorised the alleged destruction.

The allegations have yet to be independently established, while clarification from the individuals accused would be necessary to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Beyond the billboard controversy, the disagreement has also been linked by political observers to developments within Katsina’s political structure, particularly the removal of Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa as Minister of Housing and Urban Development and his replacement with Darma.

Dangiwa, a former Secretary to the Katsina State Government and political associate of Radda, had been regarded in some quarters as an important figure within the governor’s political circle.

His replacement subsequently generated questions about political consultation, competing interests and the influence of different stakeholders in the state’s political affairs.

Masari, however, reportedly denied influencing Dangiwa’s removal during his BBC Hausa interview, describing suggestions of his involvement as baseless.

The distinction is important as speculation about political appointments and disagreements should not be presented as established facts without supporting evidence.

The controversy has also brought renewed attention to the relationship between federal political appointees and elected officials in Katsina.

While federal appointees have a legitimate role in promoting the political interests of the President and the ruling party, supporters of Governor Radda also have the right to publicise his administration’s achievements and political profile.

The challenge, therefore, is how such activities can be coordinated without creating unnecessary competition or undermining party cohesion.

Masari occupies a strategic position within the Presidency, while Radda has the constitutional responsibility of governing Katsina State. Their respective political responsibilities and networks could provide opportunities for stronger federal-state cooperation rather than rivalry.

Masari has also publicly acknowledged Radda’s performance and achievements, expressing no regret over supporting his emergence as governor.

He has further indicated that his concerns are directed at certain individuals around the governor rather than necessarily against Radda personally.

These positions could provide an opening for dialogue if both parties are willing to address their differences.

Reports have also indicated that President Tinubu intervened in the disagreement, directing his political adviser to engage relevant stakeholders and facilitate dialogue in Katsina.

Such an intervention, if confirmed, could provide an opportunity to clarify the issues and address the concerns of the parties involved.

The APC also faces the challenge of managing competing interests among elected officials, former governors, ministers, presidential aides and other influential stakeholders.

Disagreements within political parties are not unusual, but their resolution through internal mechanisms and dialogue remains important to maintaining organisational cohesion.

For Katsina, the implications extend beyond the relationship between the two politicians.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, prolonged disagreements among influential APC stakeholders could deepen factional divisions, affect grassroots mobilisation and create opportunities for opposition parties.

More importantly, the state has pressing development challenges requiring sustained attention from its political leadership.

Security, education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and employment generation remain important priorities across Katsina’s 34 local government areas.

Political stakeholders could therefore channel their influence towards attracting federal support, strengthening governance and advancing development initiatives rather than allowing personal disagreements to dominate the political space.

Neither Radda nor Masari stands to benefit significantly from an unresolved confrontation, particularly given their respective positions and political networks within the APC.

Their cooperation could also help strengthen relations between the state government and federal political structures.

Ultimately, the disagreement calls for restraint, transparency and constructive engagement among the parties involved.

The priority should be to establish the facts surrounding the allegations, address genuine grievances and prevent political differences from escalating into wider divisions within the party.

For Katsina, the overriding concern should be how political influence can be translated into better governance and tangible benefits for residents.

The state’s interests should remain central to efforts to resolve the disagreement, with dialogue and cooperation taking precedence over factional considerations.