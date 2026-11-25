Governor Dikko Radda Katsina

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Katsina State Government has directed emirs and other traditional rulers to obtain official clearance before receiving foreign visitors at their palaces.

Commissioner for Information and Culture Bala Salisu Zango announced the directive in a statement on Wednesday, saying rulers must obtain approval from the Departments of Protocol and Cabinet/Security Matters in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government before hosting foreign guests.

“The directive is intended to ensure proper coordination, security, and adherence to official protocols during visits to Emirs’ palace by foreign nationals, while also placing the traditional rulers under a formal regulatory framework regarding international relations,” the statement said.

It added that the measure was intended to “streamline interactions with foreign nationals and ensure that the government is fully aware of international engagements involving traditional institutions.” Zango said the policy was part of the state government’s broader security strategy, adding that “the state government partly relies on traditional rulers as key stakeholders in peace-building.”

The directive followed the government’s suspension of the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar, from official engagements and travel, pending an investigation into an allegation made by Polish tourist Mirka Czee. The government also set up a committee to investigate the allegation and advise it on the appropriate course of action.

Czee alleged that the Emir touched her breasts without her consent during a visit to his palace on November 14. She said she recorded part of the encounter using Meta smart glasses and released the video after leaving Nigeria.

The Daura Emirate Council said it was reviewing the footage to establish its authenticity and determine whether it had been manipulated. The Katsina State Government said the Emir’s suspension would remain in place pending the committee’s findings, which it said would be implemented.

Czee later shared screenshots of abusive messages and death threats she said she received after publishing the allegation. Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the threats, saying she had received hundreds.