KASU unions suspend strike, insist on welfare demands

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Kaduna State University (KASU) has suspended its one-week warning strike following discussions with key stakeholders in the Kaduna State Government and the university management.

The unions, however, said the suspension did not amount to abandoning their demands, insisting that outstanding welfare issues and agreements with the government must be fully addressed.

JAC Chairperson, Sa’adiyya Mustapha, announced the suspension on Monday, explaining that the decision was taken to allow ongoing negotiations to continue and pave the way for an amicable resolution of the dispute.

The committee comprises the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Mustapha said the unions suspended the strike in the interest of the university after key stakeholders in the state government intervened and initiated discussions with them.

“We have gone on a one-week strike and have now decided to suspend it, not because we are surrendering, but for the good of this university.

“Several key stakeholders in this administration have made efforts to dialogue with us, and we have seen reason in those discussions. We have therefore decided to suspend the strike to show that we are willing to support the government and give dialogue a chance,” she said.

She commended union members for their support and resilience during the industrial action, noting that the strike was intended to draw attention to their unresolved grievances.

The JAC chairperson also reaffirmed the unions’ support for Governor Uba Sani, recalling previous salary-related challenges faced by university workers and the governor’s intervention in clearing outstanding payments.

According to her, workers received half salaries in 2017, while their May 2023 salaries remained unpaid until the outstanding payments were presented to the governor and subsequently cleared after he assumed office.

“Because of what he has done for us, we cannot say we are not in support of him. We support the governor and are solidly behind him.

“However, what happened to JAC was what we were unhappy with, and that was why we decided to embark on the strike,” she said.

Mustapha expressed optimism that the ongoing negotiations would produce positive results, urging the university management, governing council and state government to ensure fairness and equity in their dealings with staff.

The industrial action followed a seven-day ultimatum issued by the three unions on November 2, 2026, to the Kaduna State Government and the university management over outstanding welfare demands and alleged failure to implement agreements reached with non-teaching staff unions.

Among their demands are the immediate implementation of the 2026 Federal Government agreement with non-teaching staff unions, particularly the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance; payment of approved wage awards; and the Federal Government’s N70,000 monthly transport support for workers for six months.

The unions are also demanding respect for university autonomy, group life insurance for staff, and payment of outstanding allowances and entitlements.

The warning strike began on November 10 after the unions said the ultimatum had expired without a response, invitation for dialogue or concrete action from the relevant authorities.

The strike came despite an interim order issued by the National Industrial Court in Abuja on November 5, restraining the three unions from embarking on industrial action pending the determination of a suit instituted by the university, its governing council and vice-chancellor.

The court, presided over by Justice E. D. Subilim, adjourned the hearing of the application to November 18, 2026.

The dispute followed earlier disagreements over the Kaduna State Government’s decision to implement the 2025 Federal Government agreement with university academic staff without extending similar benefits to non-academic workers.

In September, JAC protested what it described as the discriminatory implementation of the agreement, insisting that non-teaching staff should not be excluded from benefits arising from negotiations with university-based unions.

The unions also identified outstanding earned allowances, excess workload allowances, promotion and pension arrears, group life insurance and salary adjustments as issues requiring urgent attention.