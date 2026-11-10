KASU shut as workers defy court order, begin strike

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State University (KASU) has been shut down following the commencement of a seven-day warning strike by three non-teaching staff unions, despite an interim order of the National Industrial Court restraining them from embarking on industrial action.

The strike, which began at midnight on Tuesday, November 10, followed the alleged failure of the Kaduna State Government to implement agreements reached with the unions and address outstanding welfare concerns affecting their members.

The industrial action is being coordinated by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The strike commenced five days after the National Industrial Court, Abuja Judicial Division, issued an interim order restraining the three unions, their officials, agents and representatives from commencing, declaring, directing, instigating, encouraging or participating in any strike or industrial action at the university.

The order, issued on November 5, 2026, by Justice E.D. Subilim in suit number NICN/ABJ/329/2026, followed a legal action instituted by the university, its Governing Council and Vice-Chancellor against the unions and their officials.

The court directed that the order would remain in force pending the determination of a Motion on Notice before it, while the substantive application was adjourned until November 18, 2026.

However, the unions proceeded with the warning strike, which is scheduled to end at midnight on Monday, November 17, a day before the next court hearing.

In a letter dated November 9 and addressed to Governor Uba Sani, the unions said the decision followed the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the state government without any response or invitation for dialogue.

The letter, signed by the Joint Action Committee, said the decision to embark on the strike was reached at its congress on Monday, November 9, with the approval of the national headquarters of NASU, SSANU and NAAT.

“Sir, we wish to inform you that the seven-day ultimatum expired on Sunday, November 8, 2026, without any response, invitation for dialogue, or concrete action,” the unions stated.

They consequently directed their members at the university to withdraw their services throughout the strike period, except those providing essential services.

Among their demands are the immediate and full implementation of the 2026 Federal Government/non-teaching staff agreements for all JAC members at KASU, including the payment of outstanding arrears.

The unions also demanded respect for the autonomy of the university, implementation of the 25 per cent salary increment for non-teaching staff in Nigerian universities, payment of outstanding promotion arrears and implementation of staff group life insurance.

Other demands include consequential adjustments arising from the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

The unions maintained that the warning strike had become necessary because of the government’s alleged failure to address their grievances despite the expiration of the ultimatum.

The industrial action has disrupted administrative and other non-academic activities at the institution, raising concerns about its implications for students and the university’s operations.

With the next court hearing scheduled for November 18, the unions’ decision to proceed with the strike despite the subsisting interim order could raise further legal issues.