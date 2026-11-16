Kashim dumps NDC for APC ahead of Bauchi 2027

Former SSG defects days after emerging as opposition governorship candidate

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The political landscape in Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 governorship election has witnessed a significant development following the defection of former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kashim, who was recently listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the NDC governorship candidate for the 2027 election, announced his defection on Monday at a ceremony held at the APC State Secretariat in Bauchi.

His move comes days after his emergence as the opposition party’s standard-bearer, raising questions about the future of its governorship campaign in the state.

Explaining his decision, Kashim said he joined the APC because of its national political influence, institutional strength and capacity to attract development opportunities to Bauchi State.

He said the APC’s control of the Federal Government and its strong political presence across Northern Nigeria made it a strategic platform for advancing the interests of the state.

“The APC is currently the governing party at the Federal level and has an overwhelming presence across Northern Nigeria. It is also the party with the political structure, national reach and institutional capacity to provide a viable platform for the political and developmental aspirations we seek for Bauchi,” he said.

The defection comes as political parties intensify consultations and mobilise support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kashim’s departure could prompt fresh political calculations among stakeholders, particularly within the NDC, where his name had already featured on INEC’s published list of governorship candidates.

For the APC, his entry brings into its fold a former senior official in the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, although the extent to which his political supporters and grassroots structures will follow him remains unclear.

The development has also drawn attention to the implications of high-profile defections for opposition parties as preparations for the 2027 governorship election gather pace.