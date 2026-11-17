By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old woman and three others over an alleged plot to kill her husband’s four children from another wife to enable her only son to inherit his father’s properties.

The suspects were arrested following the abduction and killing of a 14-year-old boy, identified as Mahmoud Auwal, who was allegedly targeted as part of the plan.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim’s mother reported his abduction on April 29, 2026, at Danbare Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

Following the report, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, directed operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to investigate the incident.

The command said its operatives arrested the first suspect, Muhammad Musa Isma’il, 20, of Sharada Quarters, Kano, on November 3, 2026.

“During interrogation, he confessed to luring the victim on April 20, 2026, and identified Abubakar Muhammad Isah, 27, and Auwal Muhammad, 26, as his accomplices,” Kiyawa said.

The police said the suspects allegedly conspired to kill the teenager and abandoned his body at the scene.

His remains were later recovered by police officers attached to Kwalli Division while on patrol and taken to the mortuary of Sir Muhammad Sunusi Specialist Hospital.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Hajiya Rukayya Auwal, 20, of Mararaba Quarters, New Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, whom the police identified as the alleged mastermind.

The command said the suspects claimed that they carried out the crime on her instructions.

It added that investigations revealed that Rukayya was the deceased’s father’s other wife and allegedly wanted to eliminate all four children of her co-wife so that her only son would inherit their father’s properties.

“The principal suspect also allegedly engaged another group of thugs to attack Muhammad Musa Isma’il in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, in a bid to stop him from revealing the crime,” the police said.

The command said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police condemned the killing and assured the victim’s family and members of the public that the command would ensure justice was served.

He also called on residents to continue providing credible information to the police to assist in preventing and detecting crime.