Kano police recover car stolen from church at teaching hospital

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State Police Command has recovered a Hyundai car stolen from a church in the state after tracing it to the premises of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

The vehicle, a golden-coloured Hyundai with registration number LAGOS AA 444 BL, was reportedly stolen on October 25, 2026, while its owner, Uchenna Emmanuel, was attending a church service at St. Thomas Church, Airport Road, Kano.

The police said Emmanuel parked the vehicle within the church premises at about 11am but discovered it missing when he returned after the service.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this on Wednesday, saying operatives of the Command’s Special Intervention Squad (SIS) immediately launched an intelligence-led search following a report of the theft.

According to him, the stolen vehicle was traced to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on October 26, where it was found parked within the premises.

“The stolen vehicle was later found parked within the premises of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on October 26. Our operatives laid an ambush to arrest whoever brought it there, but nobody showed up to claim the vehicle,” Kiyawa said.

He said the vehicle was eventually recovered on October 28 and taken to the SIS office for investigation before being handed over to its owner.

Kiyawa added that Emmanuel commended the police for their prompt response and successful recovery of his vehicle.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, had advised motorists to install security devices, including vehicle trackers, steering locks and pedal locks, to protect their vehicles against theft.

He also urged vehicle owners to ensure their cars were properly locked and secured, particularly when parked in public places such as churches, markets and hospitals.

“Efforts are also ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects, while investigation continues,” he said.