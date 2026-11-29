By Hadiza Yusuf

Opposition governorship candidates in Kano State have raised concerns over alleged restrictions on access to billboard spaces for campaign advertisements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The candidates, operating under the Coalition of Kano State Opposition Gubernatorial Candidates Forum (CKSOGCF), accused the ruling party of creating an unfavourable environment for opposition parties to publicise their candidates and communicate their messages to voters.

The convener of the coalition and governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Nasiru Hassan, raised the concerns at a press conference in Kano on Saturday.

Hassan alleged that opposition parties were finding it difficult to secure billboard spaces in Kano and other states, claiming that payments made for campaign advertisements were being returned.

“Opposition parties are facing difficulties securing billboard spaces in Kano and other states. Even when we make payments for campaign advertisements, the money is returned to us,” he said.

He said the development raised concerns about the freedom of political parties to campaign and compete fairly ahead of the elections.

“I guess that is enough proof for everybody to see or to know that this is what is ongoing in Nigeria,” he added.

The coalition, which comprises about 16 political parties, described the alleged restrictions as an attempt to suppress opposition voices and weaken political competition.

Hassan said the group would not remain silent over what it considered discrimination against opposition parties, adding that it would explore legal and peaceful means of addressing the situation.

He also clarified that the coalition was not sponsored by the government, explaining that members contributed their resources towards establishing the alliance and organising the press conference.

“Our coalition is not being sponsored by the government. Members contributed their resources to establish the alliance and organise this press conference.

“We also want to make it clear that this is a coalition, not a merger, and we will decide on our preferred presidential and governorship candidates at the appropriate time,” he said.

The coalition called on other political parties, candidates and political groups to join its platform.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peaceful politics, national unity and good governance.

The group urged residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and shun vote-buying, warning that selling votes could perpetuate poor leadership and worsen the economic hardship facing citizens.