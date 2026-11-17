File: The NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, (BBC)

*Alleged attack fictitiuos – Kano State govt *Kano belongs to all, not those in power, Kwankwasiyya blasts govt

By Hadiza Yusuf

KANO — Kano State government and the Kwankwasiyyah Movement were, yesterday, locked in a verbal war over alleged attack on the convoy of the vice presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in the state, weekend.

NDC governorship candidate in Kano, Aminu Gwarzo, had alleged that during a campaign visit to Bichi on Sunday, the convoy of the vice presidential candidate of the party was attacked by thugs allegedly sent by the state government.

The spokesperson for Gwarzo’s campaign, Ibrahim Shu’aibu, said the team had earlier visited Tofa, Rimingado, Kabo, Gwarzo, Shanono and Bagwai local government areas without disruption before proceeding to Bichi where they were attcked.

But reacting to the attack, yesterday, the Commissioner for Information in Kano State, Sanusi Tofa, dismissed the fact that there was an attack on the convoy of Kwankwaso in Bichi Local Government Area, describing the incident as fictitious.

Tofa, who accused the Kwankwasiyya Movement of fabricating the reported attack in Bichi said: “In an attempt to generate public sympathy, the Kwankwasiyya team has framed itself a fictitious attack in Bichi, no pictures, no videos.’’

Kano belongs to all, not those in power — Kwankwasiyya tells govt

Replying the state government, the Kwankwasiyya Movement said Kano State belonged to all residents, regardless of their political affiliations.

The movement said the government had a responsibility to protect everyone in the state and should not allow political differences to affect the safety and rights of citizens.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Habibu Mohammed, yesterday, the movement also criticised the state government for dismissing the incident as fictitious and accusing the Kwankwasiyya Movement of making up the allegation to gain public sympathy.

The statement specifically faulted the Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Tofa, for demanding pictures and videos of the incident, rather than allowing security agencies to investigate the matter.

It questioned why victims should be expected to provide evidence before the government could show concern over their safety.

“Kano belongs to all its people, not exclusively to those occupying government offices. Its security, peace and democratic freedoms are collective responsibilities that must never be sacrificed on the altar of partisan politics,” the statement said.

The movement argued that the responsibility for investigating allegations of criminal activities rested with security agencies, not the victims, accusing the commissioner of making premature conclusions without presenting the findings of any police investigation.

The group called on Kano State police command to investigate the incident, establish what happened in Bichi and ensure that anyone found responsible was brought to justice.

It further demanded an investigation into the reported destruction of vehicles and injuries sustained by members of Kwankwaso’s delegation.

The movement urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to rise above political considerations and guarantee the safety of all political parties, candidates, campaign officials and supporters across the state.

It also warned against political intimidation, insisting that opposition members should be allowed to participate in lawful political activities without fear of harassment or violence.

“Political competition is not warfare, and opposition politics is not a criminal offence,” the statement added.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement said it would remain committed to peaceful political participation but warned that its commitment to peace should not be mistaken for acceptance of intimidation or impunity.

The presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, in a post on his X handle yesterday, condemned the attack, describing Kwankwaso as his brother and running mate, expressing sadness over the incident.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by reports of the attack on the convoy of my brother and running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and members of his entourage in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

“I strongly condemn this unfortunate incident. Reports indicate that several members of the entourage sustained injuries, while about seven vehicles were vandalised. This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to become part of our political culture.”

Vanguard News