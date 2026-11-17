Gov. Abba Yusuf

By Hadiza Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has invited women interested in marrying him to apply.

The governor made the announcement on Monday while addressing pensioners at the Kano Government House.

Yusuf said he had accepted the decision to remain with one wife for now but was open to marrying again.

“Some days ago, I was being forced to become a being with one wife. I want to thank the good people of Kano who advised me to keep two wives, but for now, I have accepted one wife,” he said.

He also confirmed that the divorce process had been initiated.

“The governor has agreed to divorce her. Is it not the paper (notice of marriage dissolution)? The governor has issued that,” he said.

He disclosed that he had directed the Commissioner for Information to place advertisements on radio stations and social media platforms to invite women interested in becoming his wives.

The development comes after Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, daughter of former Kano State Governor and Yusuf’s former political godfather, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, filed for divorce at the Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, on Saturday.