Kano belongs to all, not those in power, Kwankwasiyya tells govt

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has accused the Kano State Government of politicising the reported attack on the convoy of its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, insisting that the state belongs to all residents, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The movement said the government had a responsibility to protect all citizens and should not allow political differences to undermine their safety and fundamental rights.

Its spokesperson, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed, stated this in a statement on Monday while reacting to the reported attack on Kwankwaso’s convoy during a political engagement in Bichi Local Government Area on Sunday.

The movement also criticised the state government for dismissing the incident as fictitious and accusing the Kwankwasiyya Movement of fabricating the allegation to attract public sympathy.

It specifically faulted the Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, for demanding pictures and videos of the incident rather than allowing security agencies to investigate the allegation.

The group questioned why victims should be expected to provide evidence before the government could express concern about their safety.

“Kano belongs to all its people, not exclusively to those occupying government offices. Its security, peace and democratic freedoms are collective responsibilities that must never be sacrificed on the altar of partisan politics,” the statement said.

The movement maintained that investigating allegations of criminal activities was the responsibility of security agencies, not the victims.

It also accused the commissioner of reaching conclusions on the incident without presenting the outcome of any police investigation.

The group called on the Kano State Police Command to investigate the reported attack, establish what transpired in Bichi and ensure that anyone found culpable was brought to justice.

It further demanded an investigation into the alleged destruction of vehicles and injuries reportedly sustained by members of Kwankwaso’s delegation.

The movement urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to rise above political considerations and guarantee the safety of all political parties, candidates, campaign officials and supporters across the state.

It warned against political intimidation, insisting that opposition members must be allowed to participate in lawful political activities without fear of harassment or violence.

“Political competition is not warfare, and opposition politics is not a criminal offence,” the statement added.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement said it remained committed to peaceful political participation but warned that its commitment to peace should not be mistaken for acceptance of intimidation or impunity.

It urged the state government to allow security agencies to establish the facts surrounding the reported incident before making public statements on the matter.