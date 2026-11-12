Kano APC group mobilizes non-indigenes for Tinubu, Abba Yusuf

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Members of the All Progressives Congress APC in Kano State have begun mobilising non-indigenes living in the state to vote for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the 2027 general elections.

They inaugurated a political support group, Asiwaju Kano for Asiwaju Jagaban (AKA), which is led by Kogi lawmaker, Hon. Leke Abejide and has set for itself a target of at least 1.5 million votes for Tinubu’s re-election.

The Chairman of the AKA Planning Committee, Hon. Ekundayo Emmanuel, said at the inauguration in Kano that coordinators had been installed in all 44 local government areas of the state.

“Today, we are inaugurating coordinators across all 44 local government areas. Our responsibility is to mobilise at least one million five hundred thousand votes from non-indigenes residing across Kano State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our esteemed governor and leader, the people’s governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida Gida, as well as all APC candidates in the state,” he said.

Emmanuel said the group was established to promote the political vision of Tinubu and Yusuf, adding that structures were being put in place to meet its target.

The Kano State Coordinator of AKA, Hon. Seyi Olorunsola, commended Abejide, who represents Yagba East and Yagba West Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, for returning to Kano, which he described as the lawmaker’s place of origin, to give back to its communities.

Olorunsola said Abejide had recently empowered more than 300,000 people in Kano, including nearly 5,000 widows. He said each beneficiary received N50,000, alongside bags of rice and wrappers.

According to him, other politicians who rose to prominent positions through their connections to Kano had not undertaken similar initiatives to support communities in the state.

He said Abejide’s decision to return and contribute to the welfare of residents showed his commitment to giving back to his roots.

The Special Adviser to Governor Yusuf on Information and Communication Technology, Yusuf Sharada, reiterated the state government’s commitment to inclusiveness, saying Kano considers everyone living in the state a citizen, irrespective of place of origin.

He described Kano as home to people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds and encouraged them to keep contributing to its development.

Speaking on behalf of the Yoruba community and other ethnic groups, the Chairman of the Yoruba Community in Kano, Olajide Johnson Ogunleye, called on members to treat the mobilisation exercise as a collective responsibility and work towards the group’s target.

He urged them to take the message to their respective communities and rally support for the APC candidates.

“It is a duty and a call to action for every one of us to ensure that this vision becomes achievable. We must all see it as a task before us. We know the vision, and it is now time for each of us to communicate it to the people around us,” he said.