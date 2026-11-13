Twenty-five years after Michael Owen won it, the men’s Ballon d’Or belongs to an Englishman again. Harry Kane picked up the 2026 award at the London Palladium on 26 October, with 73 goals behind his claim.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé finished second. Kane also left the ceremony with the Gerd Müller Trophy for the leading men’s goalscorer.

Comparing a Ballon d’Or forecast through 1xbet South Sudan with a top-scorer selection involves two different results: one comes from a jury, the other from a goal count. Kane collected both honours in London, but they remain separate contests.

The numbers behind the London announcement

The goals came in two shirts. England Football’s account of the season separates his Bayern appearances from his international ones:

The league supplied 36 goals in 31 appearances. Kane finished top of the Bundesliga scorers again, for the third year running. He added ten in the DFB-Pokal and one in the Supercup; his European haul was 14 as Bayern went as far as the Champions League semi-finals.

Competition names also matter to sports betting in South Sudan, since Kane’s 61 club goals and 36 Bundesliga goals answer different questions. The Champions League figure is part of his club total, rather than an extra contribution to add on top.

For England, six goals came in seven World Cup finals appearances. The national side finished third, its best placing since the 1966 victory. The remaining international goals in his season record came in qualifying and friendlies. Five came in five World Cup qualifiers, with another in two international friendly appearances, giving him 12 goals in 14 England outings overall.

Bayern’s three domestic trophies give the goals some context, too. They kept the league title and lifted the DFB-Pokal, after winning the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. The Ballon d’Or case included a team collecting silverware while Kane supplied the finishing.

Owen’s wait ends, and Bayern’s too

Kane becomes the fifth English player to receive the Ballon d’Or. The four names before him cover very different chapters of the award:

1956: Stanley Matthews took the first award.

1966: Bobby Charlton added it to his World Cup year.

1978 and 1979: Kevin Keegan won twice with Hamburg.

2001: Michael Owen brought it to Liverpool.

Owen’s victory had remained the last English success for a quarter of a century. Kane’s award adds another name to that short list rather than another win for a previous recipient.

Bayern had been waiting even longer. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was their last winner, back in 1981. The Munich line now runs from Gerd Müller and Franz Beckenbauer through Rummenigge to Kane.

There was recognition for another current Bayern player near the top of the voting, with Michael Olise finishing ninth. Kane’s own award nevertheless ends a 45-year gap for the club, stretching well beyond the careers of its present squad.

A vote that included the World Cup

The judging did not stop when the club season ended. Under the 2026 rules, performances counted from 3 August 2025 through 19 July 2026. The World Cup was inside that window. The rules provide for an international jury of specialist journalists, with one representative from each of the top 100 countries in the relevant men’s FIFA rankings. Each juror ranks ten players from a 30-man shortlist. A juror’s first pick gets 15 points. Second is worth 12, with smaller totals for the remaining eight places.

Individual performances take priority under the published criteria. Titles count as well, and the rules ask the jury to consider class and fair play. Adding up the ballots produces the winner. That process explains why a scoring chart and an awards result can put different players first. In the Champions League scoring race, Kane finished with 14 and Mbappé with 15. The Ballon d’Or ballot put them in the reverse order. An award-winner selection and a Champions League top-scorer selection would therefore concern different winning names for this season.

Two honours on the same evening

The Gerd Müller Trophy was Kane’s second, after he shared it with Mbappé in 2024. His European Golden Shoe had already been secured through his Bundesliga scoring: 36 league goals carried 72 points in that award’s calculation. The Golden Shoe was also his second, having previously taken it in 2023/24. Bayern’s May announcement placed Erling Haaland second on 54 points and Mbappé third on 50. Those were league-scoring points, a different measure from the journalists’ ballots used for the Ballon d’Or.

The London setting had a historical purpose. The ceremony marked the Ballon d’Or’s 70th anniversary and paid tribute to Matthews, its first winner. France Football’s award has been co-organised with UEFA since 2024. England coach Thomas Tuchel congratulated his captain, saying he was delighted that Kane’s performances had received formal recognition. At Bayern, the response also looked towards the trophy’s return to Munich. Kane told the audience: “It’s an honour to play for this club and I’m glad to be bringing this trophy back to Munich.”