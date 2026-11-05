Kane becomes highest-paid footballer in Europe after new deal

England captain Harry Kane has signed a record-breaking contract extension with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the German club until June 2029, in a deal reportedly making him the highest-paid player in Europe by basic salary.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the three-year extension is the most lucrative contract in Bayern Munich’s history, although some European players could still earn more than the striker when performance-related bonuses are included.

The 33-year-old’s previous contract was due to expire next summer, but both Kane and the Bundesliga champions were keen to continue their partnership.

Bayern reportedly do not consider the new agreement his final contract, with the club keen to retain the England international for the foreseeable future.

Speaking after signing the extension, Kane expressed his satisfaction with life in Munich, describing his relationship with the club, supporters and city as a special one.

“I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich,” he said.

“We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay.

“I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

The contract extension comes after a remarkable period for the striker, who won the Ballon d’Or in late October, becoming the first English player to receive the prestigious award since 2001.

He is also expected to become England’s most-capped player during the November international break.

Since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur three years ago, Kane has scored 156 goals in 161 appearances, establishing himself as one of the club’s most influential players.

During his time in Germany, he has won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and two Supercups.

However, winning the UEFA Champions League remains a major ambition for the England captain as he looks to add Europe’s biggest club competition to his collection of honours.

His decision to extend his stay in Germany also appears to have dealt a significant blow to hopes of him returning to the Premier League to challenge Alan Shearer’s all-time scoring record.

With his Bayern future secured until 2029, Kane looks increasingly likely to prioritise further success in Germany over a return to English football.

Vanguard News