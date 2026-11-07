Kalu urges Igbo leaders to unite, engage in Nigerian politics

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged Igbo elders, leaders and stakeholders to unite and take a more active role in Nigeria’s politics, warning that disunity and political apathy have weakened the South-East’s influence in national affairs.

The call was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu.

Kalu also called for a change of mindset among Igbo people, particularly those who have traditionally focused on developing their communities while keeping away from national politics.

He made the call on Friday at the South-East Stakeholders’ Convergence, also known as the South-East Elders and Stakeholders Meeting, held at the Imo State Government House, Owerri.

The meeting, convened to discuss unity, peace and development in Igbo land, was chaired by a former Military Governor of Imo State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Ike Nwachukwu.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, said unity was essential to the political relevance and development of the South-East, stressing that the region could achieve more if its leaders and people worked towards common goals.

“Unity is strength. We will achieve more when we are united. The need for unity cannot be overemphasised. Peace leads to the development of communities,” he said.

Commending the elders and stakeholders for attending the meeting despite their individual engagements, the Deputy Speaker described their gathering as an expression of patriotism and commitment to the progress of Igbo land.

He said their example would encourage younger generations to sustain the quest for unity and development, likening leadership to a relay race in which older generations hand over the baton to their successors.

Kalu, however, warned that the Igbo people risked losing their heritage and political direction if they continued to operate in isolation.

On the region’s political influence, he said the numerical strength of the Igbo was not adequately reflected in the political fortunes of the five South-East states, partly because many people from the region lived in other parts of the country.

He argued that a common political agenda would enable the Igbo to consolidate their strength and make their voices more influential in national decision-making.

“The number of votes of Ndi Igbo is not what we are getting across the five states because we are scattered around the country. If we take a position now and say, Igbo, this is our agenda, this is what we want to do, I can assure you, the whole of Nigeria will feel our impact,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker also urged the people to abandon what he described as the post-civil war mindset of avoiding national politics and concentrating solely on developing their communities.

According to him, the approach has not yielded the desired political results, making it necessary for the region to become more actively involved in Nigeria’s governance.

“After the war, we had believed we will work it out on our own and develop our place. We say we are not interested in politics. It is not our business. We have tried to develop on our own. It is about time we changed that mindset.

“The politics and governance of Nigeria should be our concern. We should get involved and play an active role because if we are not in the room, we can’t be part of the decision. We need to be part of the decision-making process,” he said.

Kalu called on Igbo leaders to agree on a common position and pursue it collectively, insisting that the region would command greater respect and achieve better results through political cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, traditional rulers, representatives of religious organisations, women and youth groups from the five South-East states, as well as prominent figures from politics, business and academia.

Among those present were former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti; former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Chief Simeon Okeke; and former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu.

Others included Chief Tony Chukwu, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, Prof. Osita Ogbu, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and Ambassador Okey Emuche.