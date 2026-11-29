By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) has mourned the death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, representing Lagos West in the 10th Senate, describing her passing as a painful loss to the National Assembly and the people of Lagos State.

Adebule, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the age of 56, following a brief illness.

In a condolence statement personally signed by him, Kalu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC), paid tribute to the late lawmaker’s years of public service, first as deputy governor and later as a senator.

He said Adebule would be remembered for her contributions to Lagos State and her commitment to representing the people of Lagos West.

The statement read: “I received the news of Senator Idiat Adebule’s passing with deep sadness. It is especially painful that her family, friends and colleagues were celebrating her birthday only a day before her death.

“From the Lagos State Government to the Senate, she carried the responsibility of public office with dignity. We will remember her for her service to Lagos State and for the commitment she brought to representing the people of Lagos West.”

Kalu extended his condolences to Adebule’s family, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government and people of Lagos State, as well as her colleagues in the Senate.

He said: “My thoughts are with her family in this difficult time. I also convey my condolences to the people of Lagos West, who have lost their representative, and to my colleagues in the Senate, who have lost one of their own.

“May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus and give her family the strength to bear this loss.”