By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Faith and traditional leaders in Kaduna State have pledged to collaborate with the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) to tackle barriers to girls’ education and facilitate the return of married girls, teenage mothers and those forced out of school by financial difficulties.

The commitment was made at the inauguration of the Coalition of Faith and Traditional Leaders for Girls’ Education, organised by BBYDI under its Faith and Tradition for Girls’ Education Project, with support from the Malala Fund, at Asa Pyramid Hotel, Kaduna.

At the event, the organisation also unveiled an advocacy toolkit, including a local-language edition, a coalition charter and terms of reference to guide religious and traditional leaders in promoting girls’ education across communities.

The toolkit is designed to help religious and traditional leaders use sermons, congregational gatherings, traditional council meetings and community dialogues to sensitise parents and guardians on the importance of keeping their daughters in school.

The initiative is also expected to address challenges such as child marriage, poverty, insecurity and the stigma confronting girls who become pregnant or have children while still of school age.

Speaking at the inauguration, BBYDI Programme Director, Halimat Olufade, said consultations with faith and traditional leaders across the project’s 12 local government areas informed the formation of the coalition and the development of the advocacy materials.

She disclosed that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) had expressed willingness to deploy their churches, mosques and community platforms to encourage families to prioritise girls’ education.

According to her, particular attention would be given to married girls and young mothers who wish to return to school, stressing that marriage or motherhood should not permanently deprive girls of educational opportunities.

“No girl should have to abandon her education because she becomes a wife or a mother. No girl’s circumstances should permanently close the doors to learning,” Olufade said.

Governor Uba Sani, who commended BBYDI for the initiative, pledged the state government’s support and partnership.

The governor, represented by Mallam Abass Shehu, said the administration had provided conditional cash transfers to 46,572 girls to improve school attendance, retention and completion.

He added that the government had also constructed and renovated schools through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and the Reaching Out-of-School Children project.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Education, Abubakar Sani Sambo, commended the organisation and expressed the ministry’s readiness to work with the coalition.

Sambo urged members to use their influence to encourage parents to enrol their daughters in school, support their continued education and challenge cultural practices that undermine girls’ access to learning.

He also stressed the need to address the educational challenges facing girls with disabilities and those whose social circumstances make school attendance difficult.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, represented by the Makaman Malaman Zazzau, Sani Yusuf Magaji, also expressed support for the initiative, saying the emirate was willing to collaborate with BBYDI and other organisations on practical measures to expand girls’ access to education.

Magaji recalled historical efforts by the Zazzau Emirate to promote girls’ education, noting that a former emir, Jafaru Dan Isyaku, dedicated Babban Dodo Primary School as a girls’ boarding school and enrolled his daughter, Hajiya Talle.

He said district heads, ward heads and officials of the then Zaria Native Authority were also encouraged to enrol their daughters in primary schools.

In her remarks, the Director of the Gender Policy Unit at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Rahanatu Lawal, urged the coalition to involve girls and young women in designing programmes and policies affecting their education.

She said girls should be given opportunities to articulate the challenges they face, particularly regarding school safety,

retention and the support required to return to classrooms after dropping out.

Olufade said the coalition’s success would ultimately be determined by measurable improvements in girls’ education, including increased school retention and the number of girls who return to school and complete their education.