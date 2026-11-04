Just in: Tinubu departs Saudi Arabia after Umrah

President Bola Tinubu has departed Saudi Arabia after performing the Umrah, also known as the lesser Hajj.

A video shared on Wednesday by Olusegun Dada, the President’s media aide, showed Tinubu waving goodbye to Nigerian and Saudi officials before boarding an aircraft.

Dada also disclosed that the President had the rare privilege of accessing the inner chambers of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah during the visit.