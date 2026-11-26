Jimmy Odukoya

By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikoyi has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over his failure to appear in court in a contempt case arising from the leadership crisis at the Fountain of Life Church.

Justice O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the warrant on Thursday following Odukoya’s absence from proceedings in a suit instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of the church.

The judge also directed that the case file be returned to the administrative judge for reassignment.

The development followed an earlier order issued on November 18, restraining Odukoya from parading himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head or interfering with its governance, administration and activities.

The order was granted following an application by the church’s Incorporated Trustees.

The leadership dispute became public on November 17 when a faction of the church’s Board of Trustees announced that Odukoya was no longer recognised as its Senior Pastor.

The faction cited a review of the church’s constitution and a video recording allegedly containing succession instructions left by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

According to the trustees, the recording, made in December 2021, showed that the late cleric had preferred Pastor Kunle Areogun as his successor, while assigning Jimmy an administrative role and responsibility for the church’s youth ministry.

They claimed the recording was not presented when Jimmy was appointed Senior Pastor in September 2023, following his father’s death.

The trustees subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader pending the establishment of a substantive leadership structure.

However, Odukoya rejected his removal, insisting that it was not based on a valid decision of the church’s recognised Board of Trustees.

He maintained that his appointment in 2023 was unanimously approved and that he remained the duly appointed Senior Pastor.

The dispute also resulted in a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos, where Odukoya and the church’s Incorporated Trustees challenged the validity of resolutions allegedly taken by some members of the board.

The suit named his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya, and seven other church members as defendants.

Speaking during a church service on November 22, Odukoya said he had heard about the restraining order but had not been served with the court documents.

“I heard there was an injunction against me. I heard, but I have not seen it, and I have not been served. They said that there was no substituted service. Legally, I have not been served,” he said.

He also reassured members of the congregation, declaring: “You know there is no Fountain without you. You are Fountain of Life, and as long as you would have me, I will continue to speak for you.”

The Fountain of Life Church was founded in 1992 by the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his wife, Bimbo.